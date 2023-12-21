Scholar, a brand-new melee class, was revealed in the Black Desert Online Calpheon Ball 2023. In this annual event that was livestreamed from Gwangmyeong city, Pearl Abyss chose to unveil the title's upcoming expansion set in medieval Seoul. Along with the new region and numerous quality-of-life changes, the developer also introduced two new classes.
While the Swordman class in Black Desert Online will be released with the upcoming expansion — Land of The Morning Light: Seoul, Scholar was added to the base game on December 20, 2023. This new class was available for testing on Global Lab before its official in-game release, where players had access to all its skills, mechanics, and Ascension.
Note: The Scholar stats and skills are subject to change for the official launch.
Black Desert Online Scholar class stats and mechanics
The Scholar class in Black Desert Online inflicts melee damage while specializing in Damage Reduction. Unlike other classes, it deviates from the standard Succession and Awakening specs. Similar to the Archer, it offers an Ascension path that grants you access to Awakening skills and weapons.
The Scholar uses the following weapons in Black Desert Online:
- Main/sub-weapon: Hammers/Gravity Cores
- Awakening weapon: Sledgehammer
Here are the base stats for the Scholar class:
- AP: 53
- Awakening AP: 53
- Accuracy: 383
- Accuracy Rate: +0 percent
- Melee Evasion: 311
- Melee Evasion Rate: +0 percent
- Melee Damage Reduction: 35
- Ranged Evasion: 304
- Ranged Evasion Rate: +0 percent
- Ranged Damage Reduction: 35
- Magic Evasion: 304
- Magic Evasion Rate: +0 percent
- Magic Damage Reduction: 35
- Damage Reduction Rate: +0 percent
The following are the core mechanics for the Scholar class in Black Desert Online:
- Gravity Cores: This mechanic allows the Scholar to control gravity and avoid any fall damage. Additionally, its skills increase in potency based on the height of its hammer attacks, which means that Jump Height buffs can significantly boost your skill damage and Area-of-Effect (AoE) size.
- Anti-gravity: It's one of the Scholar's passives that buffs the Jump Height for 10 seconds while using the following skills: One Small Step, Gravity Field, Gravity Pres, Potential Energy, and Hammer Throw.
The Scholar's Awakening weapon skills also create alchemic circles that provide the following buff and debuff:
- Buff: Your Critical Hits increase the Defense Nullifying Damage of allies by five for ten seconds.
- Debuff: All Recovery effects are decreased by 20 percent for all the enemies within range.
Black Desert Online Scholar class skills
Here are all the skills for the Scholar Class in Black Desert Online:
Pre-awakening Skills
- Absolute: Hammer Mastery
- Absolute: Hammer Strike
- Absolute: Hammerdown
- Absolute: Drop Kick
- Absolute: Hammer Punch
- Absolute: Hammer in the Knee
- Absolute: One Small Step
- Absolute: Gravity Field
- Black Spirit: Absolute: Gravity Field
- Absolute: Home Run
- Absolute: Gravity Press
- Absolute: Potential Energy
- Black Spirit: Absolute: Potential Energy
- Absolute: Hammer Throw
- Particle Acceleration
- Absolute: Gravity Anchor
- Absolute: Attraction
- Flow: Repulsion
- Gravity Blink
- Reversal
- Flow: Gravity Storm
Passive Skills
- Action Reaction XX
- Action Reaction XIX
- F = ma
- Anti-gravity
- Core Activation
Awakening Skills
- Core Fusion
- Hammer rush
- Gravity's Grip
- Hammer Smash IV
- Infinite Power IV
- Hammer Spin IV
- One Giant Leap III
- Flow: Golden Thunder
- Hammerfall III
Pre-awakening to Awakening Flow Skills
- Flow: Golden Pillar V
- Flow: Golden Thorns V
- Flow: Golden Skyfall V
- Flow: Golden Trajectory V
- Flow: Golden Blockade V
- Flow: Golden Wave V
- Flow Golden Vines V
Follow Sportkeeda for more news and updates on Black Desert Online