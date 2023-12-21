Scholar, a brand-new melee class, was revealed in the Black Desert Online Calpheon Ball 2023. In this annual event that was livestreamed from Gwangmyeong city, Pearl Abyss chose to unveil the title's upcoming expansion set in medieval Seoul. Along with the new region and numerous quality-of-life changes, the developer also introduced two new classes.

While the Swordman class in Black Desert Online will be released with the upcoming expansion — Land of The Morning Light: Seoul, Scholar was added to the base game on December 20, 2023. This new class was available for testing on Global Lab before its official in-game release, where players had access to all its skills, mechanics, and Ascension.

Note: The Scholar stats and skills are subject to change for the official launch.

Black Desert Online Scholar class stats and mechanics

The Scholar class in Black Desert Online inflicts melee damage while specializing in Damage Reduction. Unlike other classes, it deviates from the standard Succession and Awakening specs. Similar to the Archer, it offers an Ascension path that grants you access to Awakening skills and weapons.

The Scholar uses the following weapons in Black Desert Online:

Main/sub-weapon: Hammers/Gravity Cores

Hammers/Gravity Cores Awakening weapon: Sledgehammer

Here are the base stats for the Scholar class:

AP: 53

53 Awakening AP: 53

53 Accuracy: 383

383 Accuracy Rate: +0 percent

+0 percent Melee Evasion: 311

311 Melee Evasion Rate: +0 percent

+0 percent Melee Damage Reduction: 35

35 Ranged Evasion: 304

304 Ranged Evasion Rate: +0 percent

+0 percent Ranged Damage Reduction: 35

35 Magic Evasion: 304

304 Magic Evasion Rate: +0 percent

+0 percent Magic Damage Reduction: 35

35 Damage Reduction Rate: +0 percent

The following are the core mechanics for the Scholar class in Black Desert Online:

Gravity Cores: This mechanic allows the Scholar to control gravity and avoid any fall damage. Additionally, its skills increase in potency based on the height of its hammer attacks, which means that Jump Height buffs can significantly boost your skill damage and Area-of-Effect (AoE) size.

This mechanic allows the Scholar to control gravity and avoid any fall damage. Additionally, its skills increase in potency based on the height of its hammer attacks, which means that Jump Height buffs can significantly boost your skill damage and Area-of-Effect (AoE) size. Anti-gravity: It's one of the Scholar's passives that buffs the Jump Height for 10 seconds while using the following skills: One Small Step, Gravity Field, Gravity Pres, Potential Energy, and Hammer Throw.

The Scholar's Awakening weapon skills also create alchemic circles that provide the following buff and debuff:

Buff: Your Critical Hits increase the Defense Nullifying Damage of allies by five for ten seconds.

Your Critical Hits increase the Defense Nullifying Damage of allies by five for ten seconds. Debuff: All Recovery effects are decreased by 20 percent for all the enemies within range.

Black Desert Online Scholar class skills

Here are all the skills for the Scholar Class in Black Desert Online:

Pre-awakening Skills

Absolute: Hammer Mastery

Absolute: Hammer Strike

Absolute: Hammerdown

Absolute: Drop Kick

Absolute: Hammer Punch

Absolute: Hammer in the Knee

Absolute: One Small Step

Absolute: Gravity Field

Black Spirit: Absolute: Gravity Field

Absolute: Home Run

Absolute: Gravity Press

Absolute: Potential Energy

Black Spirit: Absolute: Potential Energy

Absolute: Hammer Throw

Particle Acceleration

Absolute: Gravity Anchor

Absolute: Attraction

Flow: Repulsion

Gravity Blink

Reversal

Flow: Gravity Storm

Passive Skills

Action Reaction XX

Action Reaction XIX

F = ma

Anti-gravity

Core Activation

Awakening Skills

Core Fusion

Hammer rush

Gravity's Grip

Hammer Smash IV

Infinite Power IV

Hammer Spin IV

One Giant Leap III

Flow: Golden Thunder

Hammerfall III

Pre-awakening to Awakening Flow Skills

Flow: Golden Pillar V

Flow: Golden Thorns V

Flow: Golden Skyfall V

Flow: Golden Trajectory V

Flow: Golden Blockade V

Flow: Golden Wave V

Flow Golden Vines V

