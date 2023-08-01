Best in slot weapons and armor for every class in Black Desert Online

In the world of Black Desert Online, choosing the right weapons and armor for your character is crucial to achieving success and climbing up the ranks on the leaderboard. Each class in BDO has its unique playstyle abilities as well as strengths and weaknesses. These characters must possess the proper gear to unleash their true potential, which will ultimately lead to being a formidable force in PvP and PvE activities.

This article will discuss some of the best weapons, armor, and accessories that can be used for all classes in Blac Desert Online.

List of some of the best weapons and armor for every class in Black Desert Online

1) Main Hand Weapon

Main Hand Weapons in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The best main-hand weapons for every class in Black Desert Online are listed below:

:- These are obtained exclusively through Season Servers and represent the pinnacle of starting weaponry. It is recommended for both new and returning players to take advantage of these remarkable weapons. Kzarka :- It is a formidable boss weapon that serves as an upgrade path for your Tuvula Weapon. It excels in both PvE and PvP encounters and stands as a top-tier choice for many adventurers.

:- An alternative to Kzarka is the Offin Tett, which boasts slightly higher AP, enabling easier access to the higher AP brackets. However, this advantage comes at the cost of reduced accuracy, making it more suitable for classes that rely less on precision. Blackstar:- When it comes to the best-in-slot PvE weapon, nothing surpasses the mighty Blackstar. As a remarkable contender, the Godr-Ayed weapons offer identical stats. However, keep in mind that PEN Blackstars present the most challenging enhancement process, demanding great effort and resources.

2) Sub-Weapon

Some of the best sub-weapons or offhand weapons that you may like to have are:

:- Tuvala Shield is exclusive to Season Servers. They are the optimal choice for new and returning players seeking exceptional starting weapons. Blackstar Shield :- In PvE situations, Blackstar Shield presents a viable alternative to Kutum. Additionally, the newly introduced Godr-Ayed weapons share the same stats as Blackstar but follow a different enhancement process.

:- For your sub-weapon, Kutum should be your priority, replacing your Tuvala offhand. Kutum weapons offer a balanced combination of AP and DP, along with additional bonus damage against monsters, making them highly effective for PvE content. Nouver Shield:- On the other hand, Nouver is the ultimate choice for PvP encounters, boasting remarkable AP that places it at the top of the best-in-slot list for most classes in player-versus-player situations.

3) Awake Weapon

The Awake Weapons best for your character's build are the following:

:- It is another weapon from the category of Tuvala weapons only obtainable through the Seasonal Activities and a must-recommended item for new players and veterans. Dandelion Greatsword :- The Dandelion Greatsword serves as a boss weapon and an upgrade for your Tuvala weapon. It excels in both PvE and PvP encounters. You can transform it into a Fiery weapon by infusing it with a Garmoth's Heart.

:- The Dandelion Greatsword serves as a boss weapon and an upgrade for your Tuvala weapon. It excels in both PvE and PvP encounters. You can transform it into a Fiery weapon by infusing it with a Garmoth's Heart. Blackstar Greatsword:- While the awakening Blackstar weapon shares additional monster damage with its main-hand counterpart, it holds slightly lower monster damage. As a result, obtaining the main-hand Blackstar is usually prioritized first. For PvE content, the Blackstar Greatsword stands as the ultimate weapon.

4) Armor

Caphras Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

These are some of the best armor sets in Black Desert Online that you can use:

Boss Set :- This boss set stands out as the most sought-after option after completing the Season, gaining popularity due to its focus on Damage Reduction, which proves effective for all classes, including Wizard, Valkyrie, Wiitch, Berserker, Ranger, Warrior, and so on.

:- This boss set stands out as the most sought-after option after completing the Season, gaining popularity due to its focus on Damage Reduction, which proves effective for all classes, including Wizard, Valkyrie, Wiitch, Berserker, Ranger, Warrior, and so on. Fallen God Armor :- The best among this set is the Fallen God Armor piece. Gradually, it will replace your Red Nose armor. To craft the formidable Fallen God Armor, you'll require a Flame of Despair and either a PEN Red Nose or Dim Tree Armor with level 10 caphras.

:- The best among this set is the Fallen God Armor piece. Gradually, it will replace your Red Nose armor. To craft the formidable Fallen God Armor, you'll require a Flame of Despair and either a PEN Red Nose or Dim Tree Armor with level 10 caphras. Labreska Helmet:- For the helmet, the Labreska Helmet takes the crown as the best-in-slot choice, ultimately replacing your Giath or Griffon helmet. To craft the Labreska helmet, you'll need a Flame of Frost and a PEN Giath or Griffon Helmet with level 10 caphras.

5) Accessories

Accessories in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The best accessories for your character in Black Desert Online are listed below:

PEN Capotia Necklace :- To make the most of your first season, it's advisable to acquire the PEN Capotia Necklace since it provides the highest AP boost.

:- To make the most of your first season, it's advisable to acquire the PEN Capotia Necklace since it provides the highest AP boost. PEN Ring of Crescent Guardian:- A PEN Ring of Crescent Guardian is obtainable after completing Jetina's PEN Accessory quests that require a minimum of 45 days to complete.