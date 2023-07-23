Black Desert Mobile new character class announcement: Release date and features

The developers at Pearl Abyss have announced a new character class for its fantasy MMORPG, Black Desert Mobile. This was revealed via a GM note on the title's official website. Black Desert boasts a massive roster of over 30 character classes, including Awakened and Ascended versions. In the major content update of June, players had the opportunity to play as Guardian Class.

With this newest addition, players can overwhelm monsters using the Wizard's magical prowess. He can use magic to create devastating weapons unmatched by other regular Wizards. That said, this article details this Wizard class' release date and features.

When is the new Wizard class releasing in Black Desert Mobile?

New character class Wizard in Black Desert Mobile (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The new Black Desert Mobile Wizard class will be released after the scheduled update on August 8, 2023. The developers announced this character class via a GM note post on the title's official website.

The Wizard's unquenchable thirst for knowledge led him to master nature's primary elements, such as fire, earth, air, and water, in this MMORPG title. Unlike other Wizards, he can magnify his powers to make potent weapons.

He has achieved new heights in wizardry by constantly learning new knowledge and mastering new skills. Below is a detailed explanation of his features in this fantasy RPG title.

What are the features of Wizard in Black Desert Mobile?

Wizard will be a ranged attacker in Black Desert Mobile (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Wizard is a ranged fighter who casts magical powers to inflict damage upon enemies. He uses Rod as his Main Weapon and Knife as his Sub-weapon. Players can easily escape dangerous situations with this character, who proves his worth in large-scale confrontations. Mentioned below are his skills in Black Desert Mobile:

Lightning Storm: Wizard's first Main Skill calls lightning from the sky using his mysterious powers to attack opponents. It is effective within a limited range and inflicts area damage. Players must accumulate enough Mana Points (MP) to launch continuous attacks on enemies.

Mana Echo: This is the second Main Skill of the Wizard. Using his immense knowledge, he has excelled in reusing the recently casted skill. For instance, if he casts Lightning Storm in his last turn, he can use it repeatedly with Mana Echo.

Teleportation: His third skill allows him to teleport instantly up to a certain distance. In this action title, players can use it to sneak attack enemies or survive a devastating blow. This can be used skill up to four times with enough MP and utilizing his Mana Echo.

Elemental Flow: Wizard's passive skill, Elemental Flow, gathers Mana essential for using Mana Echo and other wizardry abilities. Using his standard skills allows him to stack Elemental Flow up to five times. This stacked energy enhances the power of his recently used skills and defensive ability and replenishes MP.

That concludes our article on Black Desert's new character class. You can redeem some Black Desert Mobile codes to get valuable resources for free.