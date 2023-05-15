5 underrated RPGs that you should try in 2023

There are some underrated RPGs out there that surely deserve another shot, and this article will list five such titles. From Haven's heartwarming stories to Star Renegades' intense battles, these incredible games have flown under the radar for quite some time and are now being rediscovered by gamers bored with the current landscape of the RPG genre.

Role-playing titles can suck up your time if they offer enjoyable gameplay and a rewarding looting and leveling system. Among the masses of big-shot releases, some overshadowed games are worthy of another playthrough. Here are five such titles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best underrated RPGs to play in 2023

1) Haven

An indie release from 2020 that failed to make a name for itself in the community, Haven is a breath of fresh air in the RPG genre. This title is criminally underrated, despite its impeccable story. Its plot centers on the relationship between two protagonists, Kay and Yu.

Unlike other romance-centered video games, this role-playing title doesn’t revolve around the pursuit of love. Yu and Kay are already together, and they’ve faced a lot of challenges in their relationship. This underrated RPG game really ties its narrative with its mechanics. That means their relationship isn’t limited just to the story.

The game doesn’t shy away from exploring the ups and downs of their struggles either. But in the end, both characters manage to overcome their differences. The combat in this game is fluid and satisfying. Moreover, the game's co-op complements the experience thematically and adds an extra layer of immersion.

2) Star Renegades

Star Renegades is just what you’re looking for. This underrated RPG offers the best of two worlds by providing a thrilling mix of classic role-playing elements and intense mech-anime battles.

The game features a unique roguelike (turn-based) system that’s bound to keep you on your toes when it comes to combat. What makes this a lot more interesting is that every battle is generated based on your past choices and actions. But don’t make the mistake of underestimating this underrated RPG, as permadeath is always looming over your head.

3) The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled ARPG

It appears that The Bard’s Tale spent all of its skill points on voice acting and writing during this title's development. This game allows gamers to smooth-talk their way out of any confrontation. The experience is fairly basic when it comes to action RPGs. Moreover, summoning creatures and warriors is the only thing this title has got going for its combat.

Despite the seemingly mediocre fights and that limiting summoning system, The Bard’s Tale is a gem because of its incredible writing, satire, and amazing voice acting by Cary Elwes.

2) Legend of Legaia

Overshadowed by the Final Fantasy franchise, Legend of Legaia is criminally underrated. The game trickled its way into the market of mediocre RPGs that made their way to the Sony PlayStation back in the late 90s. Although this game's graphics and dated textures haven't aged well, it is still charming. Moreover, this title uses Gouraud shading.

Legend of Legaia had a lot of potential and still does. It’s an engaging role-playing title that’s worth playing in 2023. Bluntly put, this criminally underrated RPG was an ambitious project brimming with charm and still provides a lot of replayability in a market flooded with mediocre role-playing games.

1) Parasite Eve

Parasite Eve, another underrated RPG, was Square’s first attempt at creating a totally new RPG format dubbed CRPG. This offering was chock-full of cinematic sequences, even though it came out at a time when big-budget role-playing titles weren’t available.

Square stepped away from the classic RPG formula and adopted a more hybrid turn-based real-time combat system that was well ahead of its time with this title.

Despite not offering what was deemed "hardcore role-playing elements," it’s still regarded as one of the best RPGs that not many have heard of. Mixing role-playing elements with survival horror, Square crafted a game that’s wholly unique, even by today's standards. However, one shouldn't expect this underrated RPG to be a Resident Evil killer.

Whether you’re a fan of classic or modern role-playing experiences, these games are definitely worth trying. Having flown under the radar for quite a while, they’re a great change of pace from the average role-playing experience.

Poll : 0 votes