A staggering 335% players returned to Black Desert Online after Land of the Morning Light expansion launch

Black Desert Online is one of the most popular MMORPG titles with an active player base. Despite launching in December 2014, it remains a beloved game among fans of the genre due to its stunning graphics, action-packed combat, massive open world, and unique character development system. Every new content introduced hits the mark, even almost a decade after its launch.

Recently, Pearl Abyss saw huge success with the launch of Land of the Morning Light expansion on June 14, 2023. While it's normal to experience a surge of players during new content updates, Black Desert Online's numbers are way beyond what is expected.

Black Desert Online climbs 50 ranks on Steam in the US with Land of the Morning Light expansion release

Black Desert Online's Land of the Morning Light expansion introduced a variety of new content that players can enjoy. A 300 vs 300 PvP mode called Rose War was recently added, which stoked new players and returning ones alike. The expansion also features the instant availability of the Maegu class' Awakening form and a new season for the 3v3 ranked PvP content known as Arena of Solare.

Additionally, players receive Vipiko's Calling Horn, which can magically transform a rocking horse into one of three Dream Horses. Dream Horses are known to be difficult to obtain in the game. This reward is available for claiming until July 26 under Challenge Tab.

With this expansion, the game developers have happily announced the details of the surge of players in a press release.

According to internal analytics from Pearl Abyss, the number of new players in the game has increased by 267%, while the number of returning players has increased by 335% internationally.

The game climbed 50 ranks on Steam in the United States in just one week, reaching the number 13 position. The Top Sellers category, with 33,546 concurrent players, reached its highest peak in the past two years (33,859 players in July 2021).

The following nations jumped into the Top Sellers category in Europe: Belgium (4), Norway (5), Germany (8), Spain (9), France (12), the Netherlands (13), the United Kingdom (14), Finland (14), Sweden (15), and Austria (17).

According to Twitch stats and analysis website Sullygnome, Black Desert Online rose to the top 10 Trending Games category on Twitch over the past two weeks, with 5,007,728 hours of viewership (a 118.9% increase) and a peak of 53,978 viewers (a 73.2% increase).

The incredible rise in the game's numbers is a testament to its longstanding success. Players and MMORPG enthusiasts are looking forward to more content this game has to offer.

Black Desert Online has firmly established itself as one of the best MMORPGs out there. With its massive increase in player base, you can experience more thrilling gameplay.

