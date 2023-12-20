Black Desert Online - Land of The Morning Light sequel, new classes, and more revealed in Calpheon Ball 2023

Calpheon Ball is the most exciting annual event for Black Desert Online players, irrespective of the platform. Rather than just a recap of the strides both the developer and the players have made this year, this is the stage for Pearl Abyss to make big announcements to its massive player base. This year's iteration was no exception.

Livestreamed from Gwangmyeong City, Seoul, Calpheon Ball 2023 was the occasion Pearl Abyss chose to unveil their next expansion, conveniently also set in a fantastical medieval Seoul. Other than two new classes and an intricate new region in the expansion, the base game of Black Desert Online will also receive a series of long-awaited improvements in 2024.

Black Desert Online Land of The Morning Light: Seoul will be a direct sequel to the last expansion

Bosses in the new Black Desert Online expansion will be based on Korean folklore (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Land of The Morning Light, Black Desert Online's free 2023 expansion was highly praised, and witnessed a record spike in player count shortly after release. Following in its footsteps, the upcoming expansion in 2024 will be a direct sequel to it, dubbed both "Land of The Morning Light Part 2" and "Land of The Morning Light: Seoul."

Set around a royal palace hub inspired by the real-life Joseon dynasty from medieval Korea, Land of The Morning Light: Seoul will feature eight new Black Shrine Bosses. Unlike the ones from Land of The Morning Light 2023, these boss encounters will be guild activities focusing on teamwork and unique mechanics.

The power ceiling of Black Desert is going to be raised with the introduction of Fallen God arsenal, a brand-new tier of weaponry. Obtainable from the new region, they are a tier higher than PEN Blackstar weapons, the current contender for the strongest equipment in the title.

The new expansion will also add a new male class, Swordsman. Using a sword in his main hand and a pipe as his offhand equipment, this new class combines sword and sorcery with the Do Arts from Land of The Morning Light.

New Class: Scholar

A second new class is also going to be introduced to the base game on December 20th, 2023. Scholar, the new Black Desert Online class, hones the powers of gravity magic to gain immunity from fall damage and pummels her foes to the ground with her twin hammers.

Quality of life changes coming to Black Desert Online in 2024

Content roadmap for Black Desert Mobile as revealed in Calpheon Ball (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Rather than just piling on new content, Pearl Abyss is focusing their attention on polishing up the base Black Desert experience for all platforms. A host of quality-of-life changes are planned for gradual rollout in the upcoming months, including quest and inventory menu decluttering, resource simplification, easier navigation, and fast travel.

Black Desert Online Calpheon Ball Coupon Code and login rewards

As a token of thanks to the community for their continued support, Black Desert Online devs have revealed a coupon code you can use to redeem various freebies. You can use the code 2023-WITH-CALP-HEON to obtain the following:

J's Hammer of Loyalty x2

Cron Stone x4,000

J's Special Box x4

Advice of Valks (+150) x2

2023 Outfit Box x2

Weapon Exchange Coupon Box x1

Sub-weapon Exchange Coupon x1

Note that this code expires on May 31st, 2024.

Additionally, you can receive a sum of 2,024 Cron Stones and 20 Dim Origin of Dark Hunger spread across 14 days of login rewards by logging into the game between Dec 17, 2023, and Jan 16, 2024.