5 easiest questlines in Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online continues to be one of the top MMORPGs, even almost a decade after its release. It features several interesting expansions and fresh content that keep its playerbase intact while attracting new players. Its recent Land of the Morning Light expansion saw a massive increase in the playerbase, a testament to the game's longevity.

Black Desert Online features tons of missions and side quests. In fact, the game is known for its long questlines worth hundreds of hours of content. If you're new to the game, knowing which of these questlines are worth taking is beneficial. Here's a list of the easiest questlines of Black Desert Online.

Five beginner-friendly questlines in Black Desert Online

1) The Magnus

The Magnus questline in BDO (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Magnus is a long questline but relatively easy to complete as well. Moreover, beginners will find this questline useful as they can learn and unlock tons of features including fast travel and global storage. You also get a valuable armor set called PEN (V) boss armor that is shared among all your characters.

You will be taken to a realm outside of the Black Desert world which you can access by falling through a well. This questline comprises several challenges set in parallel worlds called Abyssal Pockets.

To begin, you need to complete at least one of the following quests: [Balenos] Farewell, Grusha, Embarking on an Adventure, or Big Fish in a Small Pond.

2) Mediah

Mediah questline in BDO (Image via Pearl Abyss)

One of the main regions in Black Desert Online is Mediah. While the questline requires a level of at least 51, it's fairly easy to complete. However, like any other quest in the game, you will find this rather long.

After reaching Level 51, you will receive the Breaking New Ground Quest in your quest log. You can visit the Black Spirit afterward to accept the Black Spirit's quest. This grants you the quest Mediah: The Mercenary's Experience, which is the starting point of the quest line.

Expect to be immersed in the rich lore of Mediah and introduced to various NPCs. Make sure to be equipped with decent gear travel and a horse to travel across the territory effectively.

3) Balenos

The Balenos questline in Black Desert Online offers players an introduction to the game's expansive world. This storyline unfolds as your character becomes immersed in the ongoing conflict between the Republic of Calpheon and the Kingdom of Valencia. This brings you into contact with key figures like Edan, Igor Bartali, and more as you advance through the quests.

Throughout the questline, you will dive deep into the history of the Black Stones, confront the threat posed by the Red Nose, and discover your character's role in power struggles within the game. It's perfect for beginners as it functions as an introduction to the game's lore and mechanics including combat, trade, and crafting.

4) Land of the Morning Light

Land of the Morning Light in Black Desert Online (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Land of the Morning Light quest is a supplementary questline that was recently introduced to set the stage for the debut of the Land of the Morning Light region. While this questline isn't required for acquiring your Magnus skill and other Magnus-related rewards, completing this will grant access to fast travel to Nampo Harbor.

Once you've accepted the quest, you'll be tasked with solving three puzzles: Memories of the Deep Sea, Unseen Shadow, and Netherworld Registery Institute.

5) Calpheon

The Calpheon questline is one of the main quests associated with the Calpheon region. You can travel to this area from Balenos by following the roads that lead east from Velia or west from Heidel, or by utilizing the in-game navigation system (press the "T" key).

Calpheon serves as the capital city of the region and is a central point for many quests. You will encounter numerous NPCs offering various quests, and some of these will lead you through different parts of the Calpheon questline. Be prepared to engage in various gameplay mechanics such as hunting, crafting, and combat as you progress through this questline.