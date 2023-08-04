Black Desert Online Sea Palace Adventure: How to play, rewards, and more

On August 2, Pearl Abyss launched the Sea Palace adventure in Black Desert Online. This event allows players to explore the new underwater palace. It is filled with a new storyline and challenges, which grant players exciting rewards after completion. The developer recently reported a sudden surge of players in the game with the release of the Land of the Morning Light expansion. Events like Sea Palace are extremely helpful in maintaining this huge player base.

Here is a guide on the new event, including its mechanics, rewards, and gameplay.

Black Desert Online guide: Sea Palace adventure mechanics and rewards

To take part in the Sea Palace adventure in Black Desert Online, Level 30 players must enter a mysterious whirlpool that will carry them to the palace. To start, head over to the Swirling Sea on the map and interact with the whirlpool. Select the event tab and choose To the Morning Light Sea Palace. Accept the quest, and you should be able to access the first quest in the event questline.

Here is a list of main quests you have to complete and their corresponding NPCs.

[Shim Cheong] Lost Daughter - Shim the Blind in the Ooldool Strait

[Dragon King and Daughter] Save the Sea Palace - Durong at the turtle statue in the Sea Palace

[Goyoung's Ploy] Sobbing Goyoung - Goyoung in the Sea Palace

[Running Once More] Reunion of Two Friends - Shellfolk Yangban in the Sea Palace

[Sea Palace Guide] Gapdol and Sorong at the Sea Palace - Customs Officer Gapdol

You can also watch the exciting race between Miss Myo and Mister Turt. This mini-game is held every hour, and you can place your bets to win exciting rewards.

Defeat Baby Vell for exciting rewards (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Also part of the event is stopping the invasion of a young sea monster called Baby Vell. To start, you have to accept the [Weekly] Baby Vell Invasion quest. To defeat the monster, you have to use the Sea Palace Energy and some water balloons. You can access this quest twice a week per Family.

Other activities included in this event are the Ancient Black Spirit's Adventure, riding the bubbly bubbles, and some weekly quests.

Sea Palace Adventure Rewards

Obtain the Bubbly Diving Suit upon completing Sea Palace Adventure quests (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Upon completing event quests and weekly quests, you will receive the Sea Palace Reward Seal, which can be exchanged for a number of different items. Here are the items you can exchange for the reward seal:

Advice of Valks (+100): x25

Margoria Whale Furniture: x20

[Event] Dragon King's Hyangon Wine x5: x15

Bubbly Diving Suit: x15

[Event]Turt Transformation Scroll: x10

[Event] Myop Transformation Scroll: x10

Coral Shine Blue Shell Prop Set: x7

[Event] Artisan's Memory x10: x5

[Event] Glasses Box: x3

You can exchange seals through NPC Hyunee, located near the one tower in Sea Palace.

Black Desert Online once again delivers interesting content with the launch of the Sea Palace Adventure event.

