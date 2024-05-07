5 best free-to-play games releasing in 2024

Numerous free-to-play games have been released in recent years. While some have successfully stayed alive even today, others have plummeted to the point of being forgotten due to unhealthy microtransactions and a low player count.

We have compiled a list of free-to-play games that will be released in 2024 for fans wanting to try new titles and avoid spending.

Note: This list is subjective reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Free-to-play games worth checking out in 2024

1) Multiversus

Where else can you fight Batman as Shaggy? (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Multiversus was available in early access for quite a long time before getting removed last year and is now returning officially as a free-to-play title. For those unaware, Multivursus is a fighting game similar to Smash Bros developed by Player First Games.

Since the game's publisher is Warner Bros., the roster is stacked with characters from the DC, Looney Tunes, and Rick and Morty. Multiversus will get a major graphics upgrade with it jumping to Unreal Engine 5.

This free-to-play game will be released on 28 May 2024 and will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

2) Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland

We have high hopes for this free-to-play The Division game (Image via Ubisoft)

Massive Entertainment has been responsible for the birth of The Division franchise with Ubisoft as the publisher. The franchise has been successful since the first game's release. Recently, Ubisoft has attempted to expand The Division universe with a free-to-play game called Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland.

While the game has been delayed a few times, players expect it to be as good as the previous Division games. This third-person extraction shooter will see you play as one of the Division agents while scavenging and looting as you defend yourself from other players.

This game doesn't have a set release date yet but will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

3) Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is the free-to-play Marvel game you need (Image via Marvel Games || NetEase Games)

Marvel fans have a new free-to-play game coming out soon. It will be a PC-exclusive 6v6 PVP shooter developed and published by NetEase Games. The roster will have heroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Loki.

Every character you play as will have a unique set of skills and powers that will make them fun to play as. The game looks like Overwatch but with Marvel characters which does sound interesting. Marvel Rivals has not only destructible environments but also locations from the comics that the players will find familiar.

The game doesn't have a release date yet but we might look at the early access to arrive sometime in the later months of 2024.

4) Strinova

Strinova lets you become a 2D or 3D character during gameplay (Image via iDreamSky)

The hero-shooters genre has recently gone bland with every entry feeling the same. Refreshingly, Strinova is an upcoming free-to-play third-person shooter game with deep lore to keep you invested for hours. What makes this game stand out is the fact that it lets you switch between 2D and 3D characters mid-gameplay.

This mechanic comes in handy as you can become 2D to glide through the air and attach yourself to walls to avoid enemy gunfire. Strinova not only becomes unique with this mechanic but also makes your character a harder target to hit for others when in 2D form. The game will most likely arrive in the later months of 2024 as an exclusive free-to-play title for PC.

5) Once Human

How long will you survive in this post-apocalyptic world? (Image via Starry Studio)

Once Human is an upcoming open-world game that sees you surviving in a post-apocalyptic landscape now occupied by supernatural monsters. You will fight for your life, build alliances, find shelter, and look for food to stay alive in this non-forgiving world.

This free-to-play multiplayer game has you in the middle of nowhere, trying to make sense of things while fighting monsters and taking down massive bosses with your allies. If you find Once Human interesting, it will most probably be released later this year as a PC exclusive.