Top 5 best-selling video games of all time

Video games have become something people are accustomed to in the present day. They provide entertainment and a form of relaxation to disconnect from your daily chores and have some fun. However, some have performed better and sold more copies than their peers for a variety of reasons, including engaging gameplay, relatable characters, and intriguing storylines. As such, they have an immense following and have established themselves as giants in the industry.

Read ahead as this article explores the top five best-selling video games of all time that have left a mark on the community.

Exploring 5 video games that have earned a spot in history

5) PUBG (75 million)

PUBG is one of the most iconic games in modern times. It was released in December 2017 by Krafton Inc. and revolutionized the battle royale genre. With realistic graphics and the ability to squad up with friends to have a great time, it garnered immense hype at the time of its release.

One of the primary reasons for its success is that it provides high-octane gameplay. Players always start from scratch and have to scavenge for various items to have the best chance to be the last one standing and emerge victorious. Its ability to test the adaptability and mechanics was another key reason for its popularity.

PUBG paved the way for future battle royale games and kickstarted the hype around the now incredibly popular genre. It has sold 75 million copies over time due to its accessibility on both PC and mobile, and has definitely established itself as one of the legacy games in the gaming industry.

4) Wii Sports (82.9 million)

Wii Sports is Nintendo's signature title and the most popular to be ever released by the Japanese giant. It was launched in 2006 and allows players to play five games - tennis, baseball, golf, boxing, and bowling.

These were simple to pick up regardless of prior knowledge. Famous memes such as Matt the CPU character being a menace in boxing, while simultaneously being very easy to deal with in tennis comes from this iconic video game. The games give a competitive and friendly environment for friends and family to duke it out.

Wii Sports' simple graphics and engaging gameplay are a hit and it has sold 82.9 million copies so far, making it one of the all-time greats in video game history.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5 (175 million)

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the go-to video game for friend groups to hang out and chill for over 10 years now. Its open-world nature, along with the sheer amount of things to do, has made it a juggernaut in the gaming industry.

The ability for gamers to embark in both single-player and multi-player mode is another reason for its popularity. Grand Theft Auto 5 also has a captivating storyline and strong characters, accompanied by a huge landscape with landmarks such as Fort Zancudo and Mount Chilliad.

With the ability to race on custom tracks, along with the rise of roleplay servers, Grand Theft Auto 5 has amassed an immense amount of popularity and sustained it for over a decade thanks to a dedicated playerbase. The title is the perfect spot for funny and iconic moments and has sold 175 million copies.

Its influence on the gaming world is undeniable and it remains as one of the pillars of the industry today.

2) Minecraft (238 million)

Minecraft is another offering that is incredibly popular due to its ability to allow players to do just about anything they want. A sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios and released in 2011, it has become a staple across social media due to the flexibility and variety of content that can be created on servers.

Its a simple and easy to pick up video game at its core. From building houses, towers and inviting friends to survive in custom worlds, Minecraft has it all and makes a fantastic experience for everyone.

Some of the most popular severs include the Dream SMP, where content creators have created their own characters with full-fledged stories and episodes. The video game has sold 238 million copies and remains very popular to this day.

1) Tetris (520 million)

When it comes to the king of video games that have sold the most copies, none come close to Tetris. A puzzle design developed by Alexey Pajitnov and initially released in 1985, it has been modified and published in a variety of different ways.

However, the core concept has remained the same. Players must complete lines by moving the pieces that come on the screen. These vary in different shapes. Completing lines grant you points, while having unclear lines filling up to the top of the screen results in the game being over.

This simple and addictive design has amassed Tetris over 520 million purchased copies across its different iterations. It is one of the most popular titles to ever exist and has had a significant impact in the gaming community for its longetivity, simplicity, and the ability to induce nostalgia for veteran gamers.

Poll : 0 votes