5 best PUBG Mobile tips and tricks to get more kills in ranked (April 2023)

Popular Battle Royale title PUBG Mobile involves the use of impeccable strategies and tips to win matches. Although rank pushers prefer to take a passive approach, most gamers undertake an aggressive stance and look to accrue kills in ranked-mode matches. Getting more of these helps players rank up faster and cement their names on the in-game leaderboards. Furthermore, it helps them assert their dominance in the match lobbies.

Which are the best strategies PUBG Mobile players can follow to get more kills?

1) Land in hot drops

Hot drops refer to the areas/localities on the classic PUBG Mobile BR mode maps that witness plenty of duos/squads dropping to gather the best loot and engage in drop fights.

Although it can turn out to be a risky maneuver, it aims at players picking up more kills in the process; however, they must learn and properly execute the fastest landing technique in hot drop situations. This will help them get hold of a gun quicker and knock down opponents who are still unarmed.

2) Stick with the squad and establish communication

Since the advent of PUBG Mobile, squads that have stuck together have performed better in BR ranked matches than those that wander off into different locations. This includes dropping into different locations as well. After landing in a town/city, players can garner loot and then indulge in fights while staying in each other's sight of cover fire.

Furthermore, throughout the matches, they must establish proper communication, which will massively benefit them during fights. They must give appropriate calls before rushing a compound or holding a push, as doing so together will enable the entire squad to obtain more kills and survive longer.

3) Use high-damage guns

Tencent Games has added a plethora of weapons to the mobile variant of Player's Unknown Battlegrounds. This includes guns from several categories like SMGs, LMGs, DMRs, ARs, Pistols, and Snipers; however, those who wish to obtain more kills in ranked matches must equip themselves with guns that possess a high-damage dealing capacity.

This will enable players to easily knock enemies down in both close and mid-range fights and maintain a higher K/D ratio.

Based on the stats available on the battlegrounds party website, SMGs (using .45 ACP and 9mm ammo) and ARs (using 7.62mm ammo) have the highest damage-dealing capacity.

4) Use TPP and height advantage

The Third Person Perspective (or TPP) mode is by far the most renowned mode in PUBG Mobile. Gamers can use it in ranked matches to knock down and eliminate rushing enemies with ease. During matches, players are often oblivious to using the TPP to bring their downfall. Otherwise, it can help them gain an advantage in crunch situations, increasing their kill tally.

Moreover, players can also climb to the highest buildings/structures/hills available in an area to decimate opponents lurking below them. Using these strategies will help to get more kills in every ranked match.

5) Look for bots

Similar to many popular Battle Royale games, the developers of PUBG Mobile have included AI players (bots) in ranked mode matches. These bots fill up the empty player slots in the match to speed up the matchmaking process.

Bots are considered free kills in the title. Users who want to maximize this opportunity should be aware of their surroundings and keep an eye out for bots that randomly spawn in vicinities where multiple players are already engaged in a fight.

However, gamers treading on the battlegrounds must remember that after the 2.3 update, bots were provided with a buff. Hence, they can now inflict a good deal of damage as well as throw smoke grenades at their knocked teammate. Players will need to be aggressive and eliminate them before others.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile in India, mobile gamers from the region are advised to stay away from playing the Battle Royale title.

