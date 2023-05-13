GTA 5 reportedly ranked among the top 100 games of all time

GTA 5 was released almost a decade ago, but its popularity is still on the rise. According to a recent survey by GQ magazine, GTA 5 is among the top 100 video games of all time. It bagged the 48th spot on the list, accompanied by two other titles in the series – Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto 4. An impressive feat, to say the least. Red Dead Redemption 2, another Rockstar Games title, was among the top 15 games on the list.

GTA 5 still holds a special place in the hearts of gamers

In a recent survey, GQ magazine asked 300 gamers to list their top 10 games of all time. Each title was then given a score, with rank #1 receiving the highest and rank #10 receiving the lowest points. The scores were tallied and totaled to create the final list of 100 games, ranked according to the total points they received.

Rockstar Games's GTA 5 was ranked 48th, significantly higher than the other titles of the franchise which made it into the list. Grand Theft Auto 3 occupied the 61st spot, while Grand Theft Auto 4 was ranked 91st. The latter came as a surprise to many because it is generally regarded as the best title in the series so far.

It is important to note that many GTA 5 players opt for the online counterpart over the story mode. Some of the credit goes to Rockstar Games as it releases weekly updates to keep the title fresh and fun. The latest event started on May 11, 2023.

What does the new GTA Online weekly update offer this week?

Until May 17, 2023, players can earn massive bonuses for running an Acid Lab in Los Santos. They can also buy the limited-time Toundra Panthere that returned to the game this week. Deadline Adversary Mode is also offering 2x cash and RP, which makes it the best money-making mode after the latest update.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can also win a Vapid GB200 on the Lucky Wheel and a Bravado Verlierer as the Prize Ride.

There’s a lot to do in the game even in 2023, and fans can expect one more major update this summer before the developers shift their focus to the untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

