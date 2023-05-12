How to get a Vapid Slamtruck for free in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online received a brand new update yesterday, May 11, kicking off another event week with many exciting bonuses. The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has given players a lot of vehicles to collect so far, and in this patch, it is offering a unique ride as a free reward to all GTA+ subscribers this month: the Vapid Slamtruck.

This car is one of the many bonuses the members can claim by June 7, 2023. This article will share how you can get the Vapid Slamtruck for free, along with other bonuses related to GTA+.

GTA+ members can get Vapid Slamtruck for free after The Last Dose update

This is an exciting month for all GTA Online vehicle collectors and enthusiasts, as they're getting the Vapid Slamtruck for free. This is a two-seater car hauler inspired by the 1956 Ford COE 600 Hauler (Suzy Stuchel's custom variant). Here’s how the subscribers can claim it in the game this month:

Open the internet using the in-game smartphone. Go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Check Vapid Slamtruck, which should be marked as FREE. Select the vehicle and click Order.

If one isn't subscribed to GTA+, they can do so to get the Vapid Slamtruck for free. This car is specially designed for players who love driving unique vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. Based on the testing done by famous analyst Broughy1322, this vehicle can reach a top speed of 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h,) which allows it to complete one lap in 1:30.326.

Despite giving an average performance, it looks incredibly satisfying, thanks to its distinctive features — such as a rear ramp with slanted side borders. It can also be used to ram into other light and standard cars on the road at high speeds to significantly damage them.

The best part about owning a Vapid Slamtruck is its hydraulic system, which is fun to control. Those who don’t own the GTA+ membership can purchase the vehicle from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $1,310,000.

What other benefits do members get this month? (May 12 - June 7, 2023)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get two new Chameleon Paints, add a Drone Station inside your Arcade, and more through June 7: GTA+ Members can now claim a free Vapid Slamtruck, a utility vehicle designed with thrill seeking in mind.Plus, get two new Chameleon Paints, add a Drone Station inside your Arcade, and more through June 7: rsg.ms/76792ed GTA+ Members can now claim a free Vapid Slamtruck, a utility vehicle designed with thrill seeking in mind.Plus, get two new Chameleon Paints, add a Drone Station inside your Arcade, and more through June 7: rsg.ms/76792ed https://t.co/opSm03pRWA

Apart from the Vapid Slamtruck, subscribers will get the following benefits and perks this month, up until June 7, 2023:

3x Cash and RP on all Freemode Events

1.5x Cash and RP on collecting G’s Caches

Two new Paints

Free Drone Station in Arcade, allowing players to launch UAV from inside the compatible properties

Free Zebra Dome motorcycle helmet

Free Purple Snakeskin Spiked motorcycle helmet

Free Dark Blue Vinyl jacket

Free Dark Blue Vinyl Cut jacket

50% discounts on Heist Heavy Combat Outfits and Dynasty 8 Garages

Exclusive Taxi Services

Exclusive Gun Van discounts

Free Vehicle Requests

Free VIP/CEO Abilities

$500,000

Rockstar Games is also offering huge bonuses for running an Acid Lab in GTA Online through May 17, 2023.

