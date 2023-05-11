GTA+ membership benefits and rewards released for May 2023

A new set of GTA + (or Plus) benefits and rewards have been released by Rockstar Games for the month of May 2023. Plus is a subscription-based service for Grand Theft Auto Online available exclusively on new-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Each month, new in-game properties, clothes, cars, and various other commodities are made available either for free or at heavy discounts.
Those interested can subscribe by paying a monthly fee of $5.99 on the respective online stores of the aforementioned consoles. With that said, let's take a look at this month's exclusive rewards and bonuses for Plus members.
Bonus payout on Freemode Events, G's Cache, and many other benefits released for GTA + members (May 2023)
GTA+ members will recieve thrice the usual amount of money and RP for completing Freemode Events in GTA Online. They are also entitled to 1.5x in-game cash and RP on successful collection of G's Cache during May 2023.
G's Cache is daily random event where players are required to find a hidden box in a particular search area. The location of G's cache changes every day and rewards players with snacks, ammunition, and money ranging between $15,000 and $20,000.
Furthermore, Plus members have been granted exclusive access to the following new vehicle colors :
- Red Orange Flip
- Anodized Purple Pearl
Besides these incentives, there are generous discounts on several items along with free rewards being offered to all subscribers.
Free rewards and discounts
Here is a list containing all the free rewards for GTA + members this month:
- Slam Truck (Vehicle)
- Arcade Drone Station upgrade
- Zebra Dome (Helmet)
- Purple Snakeskin Spiked (Helmet)
- Dark Blue Vinyl (Vinyl Jacket)
- Dark Blue Vinyl Cut (Vinyl Cuts)
Throughout May 2023, Vehicle Requests and various CEO/VIP Abilities are also free of cost for Plus members. They also have a whopping 50% discount on the following two items:
- All Dynasty 8 website Garages
- Heist Heavy Combat Outfits
Additionally, all Grand Theft Auto Plus service users are entitled to a bonus $500,000 in-game cash and exclusive Taxi Services this month.
