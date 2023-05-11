GTA+ membership benefits and rewards released for May 2023

A new set of GTA + (or Plus) benefits and rewards have been released by Rockstar Games for the month of May 2023. Plus is a subscription-based service for Grand Theft Auto Online available exclusively on new-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Each month, new in-game properties, clothes, cars, and various other commodities are made available either for free or at heavy discounts.

Those interested can subscribe by paying a monthly fee of $5.99 on the respective online stores of the aforementioned consoles. With that said, let's take a look at this month's exclusive rewards and bonuses for Plus members.

Bonus payout on Freemode Events, G's Cache, and many other benefits released for GTA + members (May 2023)

GTA+ members will recieve thrice the usual amount of money and RP for completing Freemode Events in GTA Online. They are also entitled to 1.5x in-game cash and RP on successful collection of G's Cache during May 2023.

G's Cache is daily random event where players are required to find a hidden box in a particular search area. The location of G's cache changes every day and rewards players with snacks, ammunition, and money ranging between $15,000 and $20,000.

Furthermore, Plus members have been granted exclusive access to the following new vehicle colors :

Red Orange Flip

Anodized Purple Pearl

Besides these incentives, there are generous discounts on several items along with free rewards being offered to all subscribers.

Free rewards and discounts

The Zebra Dome helmet is available for Plus members this month (Image via Twitter/Tez2)

Here is a list containing all the free rewards for GTA + members this month:

Slam Truck (Vehicle)

(Vehicle) Arcade Drone Station upgrade

Zebra Dome (Helmet)

(Helmet) Purple Snakeskin Spiked (Helmet)

(Helmet) Dark Blue Vinyl (Vinyl Jacket)

(Vinyl Jacket) Dark Blue Vinyl Cut (Vinyl Cuts)

Throughout May 2023, Vehicle Requests and various CEO/VIP Abilities are also free of cost for Plus members. They also have a whopping 50% discount on the following two items:

All Dynasty 8 website Garages

Heist Heavy Combat Outfits

Additionally, all Grand Theft Auto Plus service users are entitled to a bonus $500,000 in-game cash and exclusive Taxi Services this month.

