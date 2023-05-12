Is Vapid GB200 worth getting in GTA Online after The Last Dose update? 

GTA Online’s new weekly event update is allowing players to grab many exciting bonuses, including a chance to get a Vapid GB 200 for free. It is a 2-seater civilian sports/rally car that was added to the game in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Throughout May 17, 2023, gamers can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and try to win the vehicle at The Lucky Wheel once every day.

However, with so many other cars available in 2023, one may wonder if it’s worth trying to get the Vapid GB200. That being said, this article will share everything GTA Online players must know about its visual design, performance, and more. It will also include data analyzed by the famous creator, Broughy1322.

GTA Online Vapid GB200’s design choice can make Ford fans happy

Vapid GB200 is a sports car in GTA Online based on the real-life Ford RS200, giving it a small rally-oriented design. It has also taken some inspiration from the pre-facelift Subaru Impreza (2nd generation). It is primarily distinguished by its aerodynamic bodywork, which consists of the following parts:

Front body:

Plastic extender on the front bumper’s bottom area

A rectangular-shaped mesh intake

A license plate on the mesh area

Two circular-shaped fog lights

Thin meshed grille on the bumper’ upper area

The Vapid logo in the center

Main circular-shaped headlamps on the bumper’s outer edges

A curved-shaped hood with two sections for the headlights

Side body:

Flared fender arches

Large-sized side-skirts

Small intakes on the lower rear fenders

Colored ridges separate the main body from the rear/front compartments

Black trim around its windows

Colored mirror-shells

A wider roof scoop

Rear body:

Large intakes behind the cabin

A ducktail spoiler

A rear window showcasing the engine bay and roll cage

A license plate on a black-colored panel

Rectangular tail lights on each side

A Vapid emblem and GB200 batch

Twin exit vents

Two-element plastic diffuser

Rear clam for engine

While the fog lamps are not functional at all, the rally lamps alongside havee extremely bright high beams. Like other cars in GTA Online, players can directly buy it from Legendary Motorsports, but it will cost them $940,000.

Vapid GB200 proves to be the best rally-oriented car (post-The Last Dose update)

On the performance front, the Vapid GB200 is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for both on-road and off-road terrains. Being powered by a single-cam turbocharged V8 engine, the sports car can reach an impressive top speed of 183.87 km/h (114.25 mph) and complete a lap in 1:06.767.

While the statistics don’t favor it much, it shows its true potential while running on dirt trails and loose gravel. The Vapid GB200 is extremely stable, agile, and composed, thanks to its smoother power delivery. It handles incredibly well, and players can often experience good grip, no matter the terrain.

Players who want to drive something off-roadsy but fast must pick up the Vapid GB200 for free in GTA Online this week.

