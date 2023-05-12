How to play GTA Online Deadline for 2x bonuses this week (May 12 to May 17)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update was finally released yesterday, adding tons of bonuses and money-making opportunities for everyone. From now until May 17, 2023, players can participate in Deadline Adversary Mode to earn 2x cash and RP. This mode was first introduced as part of the Bikers update in 2016 and continues to be a fan favorite, particularly among fans who love motorcycles and Tron movies.

However, one may wonder how to play the Deadline in 2023. That being said, let’s learn everything about it that GTA Online players must know.

A brief guide to start and play the Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online (May 12 to May 17)

To begin with the Deadline Adversary Mode, GTA Online players first need to open the Options Menu and follow the below-mentioned steps:

Select the Online Tab Choose Jobs Go to Play Jobs Select Rockstar Created Choose Adversary Modes Scroll down and select any Deadline game

There are a total of fourteen different Deadline matches available in 2023:

Deadline I – Pillbox Hill

Deadline II - Los Santos International Airport

Deadline III - Vinewood Sign

Deadline IV – Sandy Shores Airfield

Deadline V – Terminal

Deadline VI – Lake Vinewood

Deadline VII – El Gordo Lighthouse

Deadline VIII – Vinewood Racetrack

Deadline IX – Pillbox Hill

Deadline X – Del Perro Pier

Deadline XI – Terminal

Deadline XII – Galileo Observatory

Deadline XIII – Alamo Sea

Deadline XIV – Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Everything to know about Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online

Deadline is an exciting adversary mode that requires players to ride Shotaro, a futuristic sports bike in GTA Online based on Light Cycle from Tron movies. Each player gets a different colored vehicle, which they need to drive over a large floating platform or map.

The objective is very simple as all participants must take out each other by blocking paths using the bike’s energy trail. As soon as players touch other competitors’ trails, their vehicles will instantly explode. It will result in deducting one life out of the total set by the host of the match.

However, it’s not easy as it sounds, as the sports bikes are scripted not to stop completely but only to a minimum speed. This may result in falling out of the arena and, hence, the deduction of one life. Even after losing a life, players can re-spawn if they have remaining lives for the round.

Here’re a few conditions in which players can lose their lives through a Deadline match:

If they touch other bike’s energy trail

If they touch their own vehicle’s energy trail

If they fall out of the arena

If they crash into an obstacle, resulting in the stoppage of the bike

Once gamers lose their allotted lives, they will no longer re-spawn and be considered losers for the match, and the last remaining one will be regarded as the winner. However, there is a timer throughout the round, and if the time runs out, the participant with the most remaining lives will become the winner automatically.

Players can also pick up any of the following three power-ups scattered around the Deadline maps:

Boost Zoned Hop

Players who want to earn money after the new GTA Online weekly update must enter the Deadline arenas today and dominate other competitors.

