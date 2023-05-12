Why GTA Online players must avoid Toundra Panthere after The Last Dose update

The Toundra Panthere is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game on February 16, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, Rockstar Games removed it from the online stores a week later, on February 23, 2023. With the weekly update on May 11, 2023, the vehicle has returned as part of The Last Dose update. Unfortunately, it will only be available for a limited time (till May 17, 2023).

While a significant number of players have already acquired the Panthere upon its initial release, many beginners are unsure whether or not to purchase it. This article explains why GTA Online players should avoid the vehicle following The Last Dose update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

The Toundra Panthere does not live up to its expensive price tag in GTA Online

The Toundra Panthere is a two-door sports coupé in GTA Online based on the real-life 2017 Alpine A110. Although Rockstar Games introduced a new car and in-game automobile brand, it did not include many new features to distinguish it from other vehicles.

The Panthere features a stylish sporty design that is very much similar to the Pfister Comet and Pfister 811. The interior is also copied from these two vehicles. However, Rockstar Games offers very few customization options compared to the other cars.

Players can customize the Toundra Panthere with 18 bumpers, nine exhausts, 10 grilles, 25 hoods, 11 liveries, 10 spoilers, and a few other options. While the liveries and spoilers make a noticeable visual difference in the car, the other options only contribute minor changes to the overall appearance.

The vehicle also lacks any Benny's Original Motor Works, Imani Tech, Los Santos Car Meet, or HSW modifications in GTA Online. The absence of special customizations makes the car’s performance subpar.

When fully upgraded, the Panthere can run at a top speed of 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h, which is slower than most other sports cars in GTA Online. Its lap timing is also very poor. It takes 1:06.133 minutes to complete a lap.

As tested by popular YouTuber Broughy1322, the Panthere ranks 23rd in terms of speed and 65th when it comes to lap timing in the Sports class.

The engine model of the vehicle is currently unknown, but it has a massive seven-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels simultaneously. Despite this, the car tends to have a little handling issue with occasional understeers.

While the Toundra Panthere can be a good option for car collectors in the game, its offerings do not justify its $2.1 million price tag in Grand Theft Auto Online.

