Which real-life car is the Toundra Panthere in GTA Online based on and is it worth buying?

Rockstar Games released a new vehicle and auto brand in GTA Online through the latest weekly update on February 16. The gaming studio also made several fresh additions to the game.

While other elements such as the Eclipse Blvd 50-car garage, Stash House, and many others had previously been leaked by dataminers, the Toundra Panthere vehicle piqued everyone's interest and became the talk of the town overnight.

Since it is a vehicle from a new manufacturer, there is currently very little information available about the Panthere. However, the community acted quickly and gathered as much data as possible about it.

This article describes what the Toundra Panthere is based on in real life and whether it is worthwhile to purchase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before buying the new Toundra Panthere in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



This elegant, imported beauty packs a killer punch way beyond its size.



Available through February 22 from Legendary Motorsport and at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom:

rsg.ms/7b06b1c The New Toundra Panthere Sports CarThis elegant, imported beauty packs a killer punch way beyond its size.Available through February 22 from Legendary Motorsport and at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom: The New Toundra Panthere Sports CarThis elegant, imported beauty packs a killer punch way beyond its size.Available through February 22 from Legendary Motorsport and at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom: rsg.ms/7b06b1c https://t.co/ImCV2zXS8A

The Toundra Panthere is a two-door sports coupé car that was added to GTA Online on February 16, 2023. Rockstar Games added the vehicle as a drip-fed part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, players should note that it is a limited-time-only vehicle. As stated by the official Newswire:

“The Toundra Panthere (Sports) is available through February 22 from Legendary Motorsport and at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.”

GTA Online players who want to obtain the vehicle should do so quickly because Rockstar will remove it from the game with the next weekly update.

However, there are a few things you should know before purchasing the vehicle. The Toundra Panthere is primarily based on the real-life 2017 Alpine A110. While the headlights are based on the Porsche 718 (982) and the lower fog lights are from the Alpine A110-50 from 2012, the taillights are loosely based on the real-life Porsche 911 (991.1).

Performance of the Toundra Panthere in GTA Online

In terms of performance, the Panthere will disappoint a lot of vehicle enthusiasts. Although it has a distinct design with stylish looks and headlights, if you are a frequent race competitor, the vehicle is not suitable for winning races at all.

It features a seven-speed transmission box and a rear-wheel-drive layout. According to popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, it is the fastest DLC car in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, it ranks very low when compared to other sports class vehicles in the game.

As per the YouTuber, the Panthere ranks 23rd in terms of speed and 65th in terms of lap timing.

As shown in the video above, when fully upgraded, the vehicle has a top speed of 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h, with a lap timing of 1:06.133 minutes.

Is it worth buying the Toundra Panthere in GTA Online?

Unfortunately, the simple answer is no. The Legendary Motorsport website lists the Toundra Panthere for a whopping $2,170,000 million, but its performance is far from stellar. It is a decent car with good performance and looks. However, the handling is a little iffy, and it understeers significantly when taking sharp turns.

The customization options are adequate but do not significantly improve the appearance. The $2 million price tag also does not justify its offerings. Players who enjoy collecting cars in GTA Online can add this limited-edition souvenir to their collection.

Poll : 0 votes