3 best Minecraft 1vs1 servers

Minecraft is one of the most popular games currently available to play, and it's easy to see why. The sandbox title lets you explore a virtual world of your own creation — you can explore infinite possibilities and build anything you can dream up. This title also allows gamers to fight against other players, which is a much-loved aspect of Minecraft.

This title has inspired a legion of servers with unique twists on gameplay. The list below presents the three best multiplayer servers that primarily focus on combat, specifically 1vs1 (when a player faces off in a PvP match against another player).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft 1vs1 servers are great for practicing PvP

3) Purple Prison

IP address: purple.wtf

A fantastic server for practicing PvP is Purple Prison. In it, gamers will be provided a player-versus-player kit they can use for combat as soon as they spawn. To get the item again, they must type "/kits" in the chat. Gamers can view better options for it in that menu, which are obtainable if they own a rank.

Since its launch in 2014, Purple Prison has dominated the Minecraft multiplayer landscape as a PvP and Prison server. It's incredibly well-liked, has a sizable playerbase, and provides a fantastic setting for making new friends.

It also offers a 1.8 PvP fighting system, which primarily consists of Axe PvP. With armor enchantments ranging from Protection 1 to 85 — the Omega Axe in this game has a sharpness rating of 85. This enables the use of OP weapons in combat while preserving a just system that stops gamers from taking ridiculously high damage when equipped with the right overpowered gear.

This server is quite well-developed and has several distinctive features, including the primary feature, a proprietary 1vs1 one, and a highly specialized, sophisticated Koth/Envoy system that makes PvP a lot of fun. It also offers occasional events like tournaments where participants compete for rewards.

Average player count: 500-2,500

2) PvP Land

IP address: pvp.land

PvP Land is a server with many cool features. It has a ranking system that is great for those who enjoy competing against others in-game. There are also many plugins and maps to choose from on this offering, allowing players to pick whatever suits their playstyle best. Additionally, there are bots on this server they can fight against if they wish.

This 1vs1 server sees hundreds of gamers play its content to hone their PvP abilities. Bot battles and Bedwars, two modes that it offers, can further facilitate the development of their skills. Players can engage in combat with strong, well-programmed computer-controlled foes in this game.

Gamers can also change the skill stats of the bots to suit their needs. They can then advance their PvP abilities at their desired rate. This server is great for beginners as well.

Average player count: 50-250

1) Minemen Club

IP address: minemen.club

Minemen is quite well known in the Minecraft PvP community for being a great offering for practicing, where players routinely come from other servers to figure out who is the best in a conventional 1vs1 battle. Most people know they need to use this server to prove their skills in Minecraft.

Your opponents will not go easy on you during duels, so ensure you're well-versed in combat before joining here.

This server's content has amassed thousands of views on YouTube due to all the best PvP players in the community using it to show off their expertise. A popular content creator on that platform, "minemanner" has participated in well-known Minecraft challenges from people like MrBeast and Dream on Minemen Club.

This server is a great place to play 1vs1. Its community is large and active, with lots of gamers frequently online. It also has a good reputation, so you can expect to meet some friendly people here who are looking for a good fight or just want to hang out and chat about their favorite games.

Fans mostly play Minemen PvP because of its incredible anti-cheat system, which is regarded as one of the best available for such servers. Due to how simple it is to hack in Minecraft, this is something the player-versus-player community desperately needs.

Average player count: 500-2,000

Tips and tricks for Minecraft PvP servers

Tip 1

In PvP, a player's required to have a high CPS (clicks per second), which is important since it will make using combos against opponents simpler. The two main methods for clicking used are jitter and butterfly-clicking. Since it's challenging to thoroughly explain each of these mechanisms here, it's advised to view YouTube videos on them.

Tip 2

Players should strafe when PvP-ing. This is when you maneuver yourself to avoid being hit, frequently from side to side, but it can also be done in a circle around the target. This can only be done on level ground and may be hard, depending on your surroundings. This movement takes some time to get good at, but the effort is totally worth it.

Tip 3

Keep a close eye on your health. Depending on the type of PvP you may be engaging in, your health can deplete extremely fast. If you're on a server with golden apples, always use them whenever you run out of potion effects, and be sure to employ health pots in PvP.

Tip 4

Practice and get as good as you can at throwing health potions, though it can be extremely hard to master this. Players often do not pay enough attention and misthrow health potions to the side of their feet. You should always make sure it gets right underneath you to heal the most hearts.

Tip 5

W-tapping is an additional skill that is a must-master before entering most 1vs1 Minecraft servers. During combat, press the W key once instead of holding it down, and repeat this action. This will help you to register a better knockback, which makes it possible to use better combos.

Poll : 0 votes