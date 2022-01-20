Why is CPS important in Minecraft?

CPS is a factor some Minecraft players may not be aware of, but it's a crucial aspect to PvP, especially online.

CPS, or clicks per second, is a metric that measures how many times a player is capable of clicking their mouse in a second. Though this may seem like an arbitrary measurement at first, it's important to remember how vital clicking quickly is in PvP. When taking on an opponent in Minecraft PvP, CPS is the difference between landing the first hit or getting hit first, as well as whether a player can keep the pressure and damage on an opponent - or leave them an opening to strike back.

Minecraft: Conducting a CPS test

Various sites and applications allow players to measure their CPS (Image via Mojang)

Since a quick amount of clicking is critical for PvP, getting a readout of one's CPS is worth looking into - in case players want to improve their numbers. Fortunately, the Minecraft community has managed to meet this demand by creating multiple sites where players can test their clicking speed and receive feedback based on their CPS. Sites such as Kohi Click Test and Click Speed Tester allow players to click as quickly as they can and get a measurement on their performance.

There are a wide swath of ways to improve CPS, including using techniques such as butterfly clicking. Some players even swear by using certain applications/games such as Jumbo Tile Frenzy or Aim Lab to simultaneously practice clicking speed and aim. Each player is different and their experience may vary, but trying a little bit of everything is encouraged in order to improve Minecraft PvP clicking performance.

Although CPS is a vital aspect of PvP, aim is also incredibly important. Without having solid aim, a player's clicking speed won't amount to much. Timing the game's sweeping strike attack with swords is also a vital technique to master, as its increased range makes it imperative when dealing with more than one opponent in team PvP. Battling other players may seem like a fairly straightforward experience, but there's a lot more that goes into it than some might think.

Also Read Article Continues below

As a result, it never hurts to practice and measure your progress in order to obtain any kind of advantage possible. The world of PvP is a cut-throat one, and any and all legitimate means should be exercised in order to improve performance if one wants to climb a server's rankings.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider