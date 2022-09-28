3 best Minecraft servers for Axe PvP

There are tons of different Minecraft multiplayer servers available, and each one offers different elements. While some gamemodes are much more popular than others, PvP is usually involved in some of the most popular server gamemodes. Axe PvP is a unique PvP style that few servers offer.

Minecraft itself has been around for a while. Millions of people have played it all throughout the world, and many generations have liked it. The game itself is straightforward, but as you play it more, you will discover a lot of elements that add to its pleasure.

PvP is a fundamental component of many Minecraft servers, but not all of them provide this particular kind of PvP, therefore these are our top three picks of our favorite Axe PvP servers.

Three of the best Minecraft Axe PvP servers

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is the best of the best for axe pvp (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a Minecraft server that offers access to all versions between 1.7-1.19.2. This server has been online since 2013 and has grown to accommodate thousands of players at a time, with a Discord server featuring 70k+ members.

The server type is "Prison," which means it's based on the popular prison life, that allows you to play as an inmate, make money, gamble and PvP with tons of other players.

In the Purple Prison universe, rival gangs are constantly fighting each other. You can either create your own gang and recruit members, or join an existing gang. There are often large gang fights that feature a lot of Player vs Player combat. Rival gangs are constantly fighting over power and money, which offers a ton of entertainment.

This is a unique type of Axe PvP server, due to it being the normal 1.8 PvP style. The in-game axe is called an "Omega Axe," its a sharpness 85 axe, with armor enchants ranging from protection 5 all the way up to protection 85! This allows for the PvP to be with OP items but also makes it a fair system where you do not take an absurd amount of damage with the right gear.

This is a prison server, so obviously it offers extreme activities, such as a fully operational economy where you can launch your own illegal enterprise. A 24-hour jail environment with specially created NPCs, including guards and inmates, even allowing players to scam other players for in-game money and items!

2) PvP Legacy

IP Address: pvplegacy.net

PvP Legacy is a top tier axe pvp server (Image via Mojang)

PvP Legacy is a great choice for those who want to play Axe PvP on a popular server. In addition to being one of the most-played Minecraft servers, it also has excellent staff and some of the best plugins you can find in any server. If you are looking for an axe-based server with high player counts, then this is definitely worth checking out.

This server, unlike Purple Prison, offers the 1.9 style of PvP where its the slowed PvP, some people might like this style of PvP more as players believe this requires much more skill than the original version of Minecraft PvP where you simply spam clicked and aimed at your target.

Not many servers offer this 1.9 style of PvP and this server almost completely dominates the scene. You're able to play tons of custom duels against other players, of course, with the main style being axe duels.

Another popular gamemode on the server is OP KitPvP, which is a free-for-all-style PvP arena where you're able to choose from a ton of kits, some have swords, others offer axes.

3) CubeCraft

IP Address: cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is an amazing axe pvp server (Image via Mojang)

CubeCraft is another one of the best Minecraft servers for the 1.9 version of Axe PvP. The rules are strict, and the community is friendly. Staff members are highly active, and they are always there to answer any questions you might have.

The server also has great protection against griefing or cheating - you will not have to worry about someone stealing your stuff or ruining your build while you are away.

CubeCraft is a popular PvP Minecraft server with a strong community. It offers several different modes of play, including FFA (free-for-all), EggWars, Skywars, and Parkour. The server's main focus is on PvP gameplay, which makes it ideal for players who want to develop their battle skills against other players in an open world setting.

The most popular game mode on CubeCraft is FFA – that means every player starts out with equipment and has to fend for themselves.

If you are new to Minecraft or not much of a fighter yet, this option might be best for you because it allows you time to learn the basics before jumping into more advanced challenges like EggWars or Skywars, where it has comprised of a ton of PvP players with advanced skills and there's much more at stake.

Minecraft Axe PvP server tips and tricks

Tip 1

The main requirement when PvPing is to get your timing down, not all of these servers have a 1.9 style variation of PvP, but some do. When you are fighting this style, you need to make sure you are spacing out your hits correctly to do the most extreme amount of damage.

Tip 2

Another important component of Minecraft's PVP is its critical hits. These attacks, also referred to as "crits," inflict 50% more damage than standard hits. Players can tell when a player has performed a critical hit on another player due to the cloud of particles that appears.

Tip 3

When engaging in combat with another player, you must be cautious of your health, it is very easy not to pay attention to your health well in an intense combat fight. Try to make sure you remind yourself to look down at your health around every 3 seconds.

Tip 4

Strafing is an important style of movement that allows for a player to get more hits on a player without them being able to hit you. This is a kind of movement where a player hits the other player well, constantly running circles around the opponent.

It may appear as though your reach is extended when using this approach, making it incredibly simple to combo other players. This is typically only used in the 1.8 version of Minecraft PvP but can be used strategically in the 1.9 version.

Tip 5

Try to get low ground well PvPing, when you're a block below another player, the player is one block higher, making it so that they cannot reach as far and you can just hit their legs. This is also obviously something you should look out for when PvPing, because you do not want to allow them to use it against you.

