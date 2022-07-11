3 best Minecraft servers for EggWars

Minecraft EggWars servers may be just one of many multiplayer PvP game modes, but it's undoubtedly one of the most popular.

Its premise is simple: players spawn on an island with an egg that must be kept safe. If this item is destroyed, they will no longer respawn and can be eliminated.

To win a match of EggWars, users must destroy enemies' eggs and eliminate them to be the last man (or team) standing. One big reason for its popularity is its similarity to the hugely popular Bedwars game mode.

In short, EggWars is not usually as intense as game modes like BedWars but rather more laid back and relaxed.

Three most suitable Minecraft servers for EggWars mode

3) Mox MC

Server IP: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a Minecraft network with many mini-games on offer (Image via MoxMC)

Mox MC is undoubtedly one of the best servers when it comes to EggWars. With a vast multitude of fun game modes on offer, it attracts a lot of gamers, including some well-known YouTubers.

Moreover, this server has been running since 2013, which speaks volumes about its popularity.

Why do Minecraft fans love Mox MC so much? First, there are various maps and fun customizations that cannot be found on other servers. In the EggWars mode, for example, there are unique abilities, power-ups, ranks, and kill streaks that always prove highly enjoyable.

Moreover, should fans get fed up with EggWars, there are always a bunch of other fun game modes on Mox MC to explore, like Hardcore, Dropper, Minecraft Prisons, and even Murder Mystery.

But perhaps the most critical reason behind Mox MC's popularity is the people running it. They have over 15 support staff who are incredibly welcoming and supportive of newbies.

The relaxed atmosphere goes a long way to explaining why more than 60,000 people are in their Discord community. Mox MC is just a great place to meet new friends.

2) CubeCraft

Server IP: play.cubecraftgames.net

Another very well-known Minecraft server, longevity, is one of CubeCraft's main selling points. First set up in 2010, it's one of the few servers that's been around longer than Mox MC.

One can partake in various PvP modes besides EggWars, including Duels, SkyWars, and Lucky Islands. Plus, you'll often see over 1,000 opponents online.

All in all, CubeCraft is most certainly a solid choice for EggWars. It's also credited with pioneering much of the classic EggWars gameplay elements, including many items and map layouts often emulated by other servers.

1) ExtremeCraft

Server IP: play.extremecraft.net

ExtremeCraft is one of the top spots for EggWars (Image via ExtremeCraft)

Going strong for over six years now, ExtremeCraft is yet another Minecraft server that attracts thousands of players. The primary appeal of ExtremeCraft is that it's a cracked server, meaning that even non-premium Minecraft accounts can join in on the fun.

EggWars on ExtremeCraft is nothing short of fantastic. The mode has been meticulously refined over the years to be as smooth and fun as possible.

The loot is very well balanced, and the maps are thoughtfully designed. Overall, EggWars on ExtremeCraft is a solid, no-nonsense option that's hard to go wrong with.

Alongside EggWars, there are a plethora of other fun mini-games to check out on the ExtremeCraft network, including Anarchy, BedWars, Factions, Hide and Seek, and even less popular modes such as Hunger Games, OPSkyblock, and mazes.

Minecraft EggWars servers tips & tricks

Like most other PvP-based game modes, the most important thing to consider when playing EggWars is the individual's PvP ability. Naturally, it's no secret that it's much easier to excel in an EggWars game if someone is skilled in PvP.

Readers looking to improve upon their PvP abilities quickly can try out one of many PvP practice servers. On these servers, gamers can hone specific PvP skills and slowly improve them. Some practice servers even have bots that can be practiced against, which is incredibly helpful.

One final important tip for winning more EggWars games is situational awareness. While it might sound tedious, users must be aware of the surrounding landscape when playing EggWars. This also means selectively picking only fights that can surely be won.

Note: The nature of this article is subjective and only reflects the writer's views.

