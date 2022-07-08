3 best Minecraft Hide or Hunt servers

In Hide or Hunt Minecraft servers, players are split into two separate categories: hiders and hunters. The hiders must avoid the hunters until the time limit ends or be the last one standing, in which case they will win the match.

All hiders are given a beacon at the start of the match which allows them to respawn if they are killed by a hunter. The priority of the latter is to destroy these beacons to prevent hiders from respawning.

The Hide or Hunt Gamemode has also been popularized by huge YouTubers in recent times, including some DreamSMP members and other streamers. For those looking to play Hide or Hunt themselves, this helpful guide will showcase the best possible servers.

Top 3 Minecraft servers for playing Hide or Hunt

3) Mox MC (Server IP: moxmc.com)

MoxMC has many great Hide or Hunt maps to play (Image via MoxMC)

Up first is Mox MC, a highly popular Minecraft network with a large variety of different game modes including Parkour, Dropper, Minecraft SMP, and of course, Hide or Hunt.

Although the Hide or Hunt mode on this server was recently released, it's still definitely worth checking out due to the plethora of fun custom features that are on offer. For example, hiders and hunters on MoxMC are able to use a kit that is preselected before the match begins. As one completes more games, better kits, powerups and even fully functional killstreaks are all unlocked to use.

All in all, for those seeking a fun Minecraft network to play Hide or Hunt and a selection of great different game modes, Mox MC is a hard choice to top.

2) Hide or Hunt (Server IP: hideorhunt.com)

This network is a great place to enjoy the classic Hide or Hunt minigame (Image via Mojang)

Up next is a server that’s appropriately titled “Hide or Hunt.” On this server, players can enjoy the classic Hide or Hunt minigame either alone or with friends. While this server isn’t as popular as the other two on this list, it’s still worth mentioning due to the stellar gameplay.

However, it can occasionally be hard to find enough players to fill a game on this server. Ideally, those looking to play should bring a squad of friends to help fill the lobby. All in all, however, the “Hide or Hunt” server is a solid choice.

1) BlocksMC (Server IP: blocksmc.com)

Last but not least is BlocksMC. For those unfamiliar with this server, it’s one of Minecraft’s biggest non-premium minigame networks. This means that absolutely anyone can join this server, even those who don't have a Mojang authenticated Minecraft account.

In terms of the Hide or Hunt game mode, BlocksMC has one of the most fun renditions around. It’s not quite titled “Hide or Hunt”, but rather “Hide and Seek” and has a few twists from the classic mode. For starters, there’s less PvP involved, but depending on one's playstyle, this can be a massive advantage.

Furthermore, there are also a bunch of fun game modes that can be found on BlocksMC, including Bedwars, Skyward, Skyblock and many others.

How to play Minecraft Hide or Hunt servers?

Players looking for a Minecraft Hide or Hunt server can refer to one of the dedicated hide or hunt server IP addresses listed above. Those unsure of how to join a Minecraft server can refer to this helpful guide.

Hide or Hunt server tips and tricks

Just like any game mode, the best way to consistently improve performance in Hide or Hunt is vigorous practice. As a PvP based gamemode, however, players should always be sure to especially practice their PvP skills. This can be easily done through the use of a PvP practice server.

Another tip for when playing Hide or Hunt servers is to use a skin that can camouflage with the environment easily.

