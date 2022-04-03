Top 5 Minecraft servers to join as beginners in 2022

Minecraft servers can be intimidating, especially for newcomers or those that have taken a long break from the game. Many modern Minecraft servers are designed with veterans and long-term players in mind, leaving new players with a steep learning curve.

However, this doesn't have to be the case. Some servers have been specifically developed to be easy to understand, even for players new to the game.

For those looking for beginner-friendly servers to join, this list will highlight five of the best choices for players of all skill levels to check out.

Best Minecraft servers that are perfect for beginners to join

5) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Up first is Purple Prison, one of the most popular Minecraft prison servers. It's extremely friendly to beginners, with in-depth tutorials and YouTube video guides to help even the freshest newbies get started.

Moreover, all new players are also given a generous welcome starter kit merely to join the server. This kit includes a complete set of diamond armor and tools, leveling the playing field between new players and veterans to ensure everyone has fun.

Finally, 60,000 friendly and helpful Discord members are on the official Purple Prison Discord server. This makes it a brilliant community for anyone looking for a social aspect or to make new friends.

4) Safe Survival

IP Address: mc.safesurvival.net

Safe Survival is a server friendly to newcomers (Image via IONOS)

Next on this list is a server with enough precautions to ensure that even the worst Minecraft survival players can still have fun. The keep inventory settings are enabled on this server, meaning players can die and will not lose their items.

As a result, survival mode on this server is much simpler than vanilla Minecraft survival mode. But it still emulates all the familiar fun. Since its creation, over 400,000 unique players have joined, so why not give it a shot?

3) Noob Friendly

IP Address: noob-friendly.com

Noob Friendly is a server that welcomes everyone with open arms (Image via MC Forums)

Next up on this list is a semi-vanilla survival server called Noob Friendly. As the name may suggest, this server is based around being a welcoming place for new players, regardless of age, skill, or Minecraft experience.

Another thing to note about this server is that it has a significantly smaller population than the others on this list. While not ideal for everyone, the smaller player base gives it a tight-knit community feeling that some may find desirable.

2) Mine Superior

IP Address: play.minesuperior.com

Minesuperior is a quality network that's built for simplicity (Image via minesuperior)

Mine Superior is a hugely popular server and one of the best-known Minecraft networks. On this server, a variety of game modes can be enjoyed, such as:

Skyblock

Survival

Towny

Factions

Prisons

KitPvP

Creative

This server was built from the ground up with players in mind, meaning that everything is intuitive. There's nothing complex on this server, making it perfect for even new players to join.

1) Mineplex

IP Address: mineplex.com

At one point in time, Mineplex was the most popular Minecraft server of all time. While it's now lost that position to Hypixel, Mineplex remains a fun place for those of all skill levels to enjoy.

Minigames servers, in general, are an excellent place for beginners due to their nature of being simple, small, and easy to jump right into. Mineplex also happens to be a friendly place and has a unique focus on all players having fun, rather than just the experienced ones.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar