3 best Minecraft 1.19 Servers for PvP

Many Minecraft players will be aware that Mojang recently released the hotly anticipated 1.19 The Wild update. A bunch of cool new features were added to the game with this update, including the new fearsome Warden mob.

However, for PvP fans, playing on a 1.19 version server with good PvP mechanics is a vital part of the fun. Therefore, this article will cover the absolute best servers for PvP that support the 1.19 update.

Top 3 Minecraft 1.19 Version Supported Servers for PvP

3) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.org

Purple Prison is a great server for PvP (Image via Purple Prison)

Purple Prison is an incredibly popular Minecraft server with a dedicated playerbase. The server has been around for over eight years and contains a huge variety of fun activities for players to enjoy, such as PvP and parkour, and it even has a well-balanced player economy.

In terms of PvP experience, this server is second to none. It has many features that make it stand out, including PvP-based events such as KOTH (King of the Hill), Supplydrop events, wagered duels, FFA (free for all) events, and even wagered sumo games.

Furthermore, this server also has over 65,000 Discord members, which makes it the perfect community for anyone looking to make some new friends while enjoying a great Minecraft 1.19 PvP server.

Server Address: purpleprison.org

2) CubeCraft

IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

Cubecraft is another great server that has updated PvP mechanics (Image via Cubecraft forums)

Created all the way back in 2011, CubeCraft is one of the oldest and most recognizable Minecraft networks of all time and boasts thousands of players. Over the years, millions of players have played and enjoyed the features that this server has to offer.

Although it is not as popular as it was in its heyday, CubeCraft is known as a brilliant place for players to enjoy updated PvP mechanics. There are many different PvP-based gamemodes to enjoy, all of which utilize the updated PvP mechanics. Some of the most popular game modes on the network are as follows:

EggWars

SkyWars

Survival Games

BlockWars

Lucky Blocks

Skyblock

MinerWare

Battle Arena

Parkour

Lastly, as a Mojang-partnered server, CubeCraft can be accessed via any version of the game. This means that both Java Edtion and Bedrock players can connect via any platform, be it console or even mobile.

Server Address: play.cubecraft.net

1) PvPLegacy

IP Address: play.pvplegacy.net

The last entry in this list of Minecraft 1.19 PvP servers is an appropriately titled server called PvPLegacy. For those who haven't heard of PvPLegacy before, it is mostly a PvP practice server that utilizes the updated combat mechanics and stays updated with the latest version of the game.

PvPLegacy boasts thousands of players at peak times of the day and has been played by notable Minecraft celebrities, including even the likes of YouTuber Dream.

For players looking to improve their PvP skills, this server is perhaps the best option. It allows players to make their own kit and hone their PvP skills in a 1v1 or even in an FFA (Free for All) environment.

Server Address: play.pvplegacy.net

Disclaimer: This article is by nature subjective and merely reflects the views of the author. Others may have differing opinions regarding the top 1.19 servers for PvP.

