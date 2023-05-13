5 of the best GTA RP servers that are way more fun in 2023

The best GTA RP servers are usually those that are fun. A person's idea of enjoyment will differ from one individual to another, so this list will include several good options that may entertain you. Generally speaking, unique servers with a good community tend to be the best entries to suggest to readers. Everything listed below has a focus on roleplaying.

There are servers where roleplaying is not mandatory or encouraged, but they won't be listed here since this article focuses explicitly on GTA RP servers. The following entries won't be ranked in any particular order.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the most fun GTA RP servers in 2023 for you to try out

1) Soulcity Roleplay

Some gamers might know this GTA RP server as VLT or Velocity Roleplay. Either way, Soulcity Roleplay is a popular Indian server with a focus on esports. If you want something that's fun in a competitive sense, then Soulcity Roleplay might interest you.

There's a lengthy vetting and whitelisted process, but it's worth it in the end. Soulcity Roleplay is like other popular GTA RP servers in that roleplaying rules are heavily enforced, not to mention that popular streamers also play this game. JokerKiHaveli and Goldy Bhai are some notable names that Indian players might recognize.

2) NoPixel

Speaking of GTA RP servers notorious for having popular streamers on them, NoPixel is an obvious candidate for any list. Readers should already know about it by now, mainly because it's arguably the most famous roleplaying content in the United States.

It is worth noting that NoPixel also has a sizable community in Brazil, India, and Spain. If you want a popular choice that has a good mix of everything in it, then NoPixel is an obvious contender for your time.

3) Ignite Roleplay

The 80s are a time period that many people look back to fondly with nostalgia, even if they weren't born in it. If you want a GTA RP server set in this era, then Ignite Roleplay will interest you. The above trailer perfectly encapsulates what you should expect from this entry.

Basically, it's like Vice City "crossovered" with Grand Theft Auto V. There's a ton of charm you will find here that you won't see in other servers. Naturally, the content found here will generally be something you can expect a game set in the 80s to feature. It should be stated that there is some drama between NoPixel and Ignite Roleplay at times, but that shouldn't get in the way of players having fun.

4) Designer Gas Club Gaming

Strange name aside, Designer Gas Club Gaming (often abbreviated as DGCG) is a FiveM GTA RP server that focuses heavily on community-based games. Leaders of DGCG often pride themselves on being a family, making it quite easy to get into if you want to make some new friends.

It should be noted that DGCG is much smaller than the previous entries on this list. However, a smaller community also means it's much easier to familiarize yourself with everybody and have a good time without worrying about a conformist who only follows the latest trends.

5) Eclipse Roleplay

Might as well end it on yet another familiar GTA RP server that many gamers know and love. Eclipse Roleplay is incredibly well-balanced and has a little bit of everything for people to enjoy, which makes it no surprise that it's survived several years with a good community.

It's easy to sink hundreds of hours into Eclipse Roleplay, making it an excellent option for somebody seeking something popular yet different from NoPixel. It also helps that the custom scripts are really well-made for this type of content.

