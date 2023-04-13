5 best GTA 5 RP servers in 2023

GTA 5 RP servers continue to be popular in 2023, and newcomers to the game may wonder which servers are the best options to start with. While some answers may be obvious to experienced players, those who are new to Grand Theft Auto V should keep in mind that the best servers are usually those with strict rules that incentivize realistic roleplaying.

It is vital to mention that this article will solely focus on GTA 5 RP servers where English is the primary mode of communication.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the best GTA 5 RP servers for new players

1) NoPixel

Every GTA 5 RP player should already know about NoPixel. It's the most famous English-speaking community in the world and has had a ton of famous streamers play on it. Even the Wiki for this server is incredibly well-done, as players can discover more about numerous characters if they care to look it up.

The main downside to NoPixel is that signing up for it can be difficult. Standard Allow listing is usually closed and not everybody is willing to donate to get a chance to play the game. Nonetheless, it's only fair that NoPixel is listed here among the best GTA 5 RP servers in 2023.

2) Grand Roleplay

Grand Roleplay is much easier to get into than NoPixel while still having a large community of players. Moreover, it's not limited to just English-speaking players, as there are options for Serbian, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish speakers as well.

Most of these servers are popular and have hundreds of players active at any given time. Grand Roleplay encourages players to roleplay in their preferred style and is welcoming to inexperienced gamers who may be new to this type of gameplay.

3) District10

Another serious and popular GTA 5 RP server that some players love is District10. If it's open to the public, you should try it out. Just keep in mind that the game has a ton of rules. For example, one of them is:

"If you are robbing a player, the max you can ask for is $2K. You can demand up to $10K of ransom from cops. Economy has changed and not everyone has money so keep that in mind."

Similarly, stuff like Vigilante RP and Terrorism RP are not tolerated. While the rules can seem strict at times, fans of roleplaying might love District10.

4) Eclipse

Another well-known GTA 5 RP server that many gamers should know is Eclipse, which prides itself on having "some of the most advanced gameplay scripts" on the market. It's an underrated server that might not be as popular as something like NoPixel or Grand Roleplay, but players might find Eclipse's content more enjoyable as a whole.

There's always something to do, but keep in mind that you need to already have RageMP and pass a quick quiz about the game before you can fully play Eclipse. Once you do that, you can embark on the usual choices, such as whether you wish to live an honest life or a criminal one.

5) Lucid City

Another interesting GTA 5 RP server to share is Lucid City. It can support hundreds of players and is basically an alternative to the previous suggestions, with all of the usual features that gamers know and love. Unsurprisingly, drugs are a big factor for some players here.

It's also not uncommon for players to engage in full-on PvP with one another, so this server isn't as strict on that topic as others.

