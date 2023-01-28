5 fun GTA 5 RP servers to try in 2023

GTA 5 RP servers are still thriving in 2023. Anybody seeking to find something fun should have no trouble at all.

This guide will include several options for those still unsure about which one to play. Some entries will be obvious, while others will highlight underrated choices to consider.

Both FiveM and RAGE MP servers will be included here. The main thing to note is that all five entries here are at least fairly popular while also being reasonably fun for different audiences.

Five GTA 5 RP servers you should play in 2023

1) NoPixel

Every GTA 5 RP fan knows this one (Image via NoPixel)

Let's start with the most obvious choice. If one wishes to join the most popular and well-known GTA 5 RP server in the English-speaking world, there is no better option than NoPixel.

Some of the most popular streamers, such as xQc, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae, have all played it at some point.

It gets frequent updates, with the most anticipated major update coming in the future being NoPixel 4.0. The NoPixel Wiki is a phenomenal source for players seeking to learn more about the game's lore.

2) Grand Roleplay

A screenshot from the official website (Image via Rockstar Games, Grand Roleplay)

One immensely popular RAGE MP GTA 5 RP server is Grand Roleplay, often being the most popular English one on the RAGE Masterlist.

Should you happen to speak a different language and wish to play with other gamers like that, then you should know that Grand Roleplay has servers in the following languages:

German

Serbian

Italian

French

Portuguese

Spanish

That means there are usually thousands of players across all of Grand Roleplay. This GTA 5 RP server also has several gangs, businesses, cars, and events to excite its playerbase.

3) Eclipse RP

This GTA 5 RP server might be a small one, yet it's a lively one with a good community. All of the standard features are present here, making it a solid option for anybody seeking a serious roleplay experience.

It's free to join, with the only limitation being that you have to pass a basic quiz (the answers are in the forums' Rules' section).

Some grinding is expected of Eclipse RP. That might seem annoying to some people, but those who appreciate realism will enjoy it.

Not to mention, you'll easily find over 200 people on this GTA 5 RP server regularly. It has a max capacity of 1,000, meaning that it could always become even more populated as its popularity grows online.

Factions, buildings, and robberies are just some of the cool features you can expect from Eclipse RP.

4) Twitch RP

A banner used for Twitch RP (Image via Twitch RP)

GTA 5 RP servers have become incredibly popular, largely thanks to websites like Twitch.

Unsurprisingly, Twitch RP is named after that streaming site, but one thing that makes it unique is that it's not just limited to Grand Theft Auto V. Red Dead Roleplay is another option that Rockstar fans might enjoy.

Police have a big presence in Twitch RP, but there are other jobs that may interest players. Examples include:

Recycling

Delivery

Mechanic

Car Dealer

Judge

Fisherman

Miner

There are also 500 different furniture pieces to help make your home feel more customized compared to what other servers might offer.

5) Bandit RP

If you browse FiveM servers on the official website, you might come across Bandit RP. It regularly has hundreds of players, with a focus on semi-serious roleplaying.

There is plenty of gang violence for gamers to enjoy here, making it a blast for a group of friends looking for something new to try.

Also, one should know that there are some microtransactions involved. F2P players might not like Bandit RP, yet those willing to spend some cash will find the additional features like a paid unban to be helpful.

At the very least, Bandit RP is good for somebody seeking something fairly mindless.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

