Top 5 underrated GTA RP servers in the world

Ever since the release of GTA 5 on PC in 2013, the modding community has used the game as a base for many experiments.

The introduction of modded role-play servers injected new life into GTA 5 as many old players came back to the game and many role-play fans found a new home.

Online role-playing is still a pretty niche community but GTA RP has brought a lot of mainstream attention to it with many streamers and content creators role-playing on RP servers.

All RP players have either heard about or played on the most popular servers like NoPixel and SVRP but there are plenty of underrated GTA RP servers which players should definitely check out.

The most underrated GTA RP servers

#1- New County Roleplay

The New County RP server started in 2020 and now has over 600 members.

The server is known to be a little flexible with the rules, and the server admins are receptive to the player's concerns and change things accordingly.

The admins want the server to grow and build a community.

Players will find respectful peers on this server and won't have to deal with toxicity.

#2- United Roleplay

United Roleplay is a server started by popular YouTuber ItsRaditz, also known as Steve Raditz.

The unique thing about this server is that it is exclusive to PS4 and Xbox One. It is among the very few GTA RP servers for consoles which offer good quality role-play.

The server now has over 100,000 members and players will often run into ItsRaditz himself as he records all his GTA RP videos on this server.

#3- LucidCity RP

LucidCity RP is similar to other popular servers like NoPixel and SVRP but what sets this server apart is that it is very welcoming to new players.

The server doesn't have a strict application process like others so players who are new to GTA RP can learn how to roleplay and form crews with other new players.

There is still fun to be had for seasoned players as well as they can do jobs, heists or just mess around on the server.

#4- SAERP

The SAERP server is another console exclusive GTA RP server.

The server offers players a lot of possibilities in choosing their profession. They can be police officers, security guards, lawyers, mob bosses and street thugs etc.

This server gives console players a chance to experience GTA RP given that the community is still trying to find its feet.

#5- TheFamily RP

TheFamily RP is a server meant for players who are into hardcore roleplaying. The server is very serious about role-playing and is very strict about players breaking the immersion.

This server is not meant for beginners as they would be kicked out for making mistakes. Its a great place for players that truly want to immerse themselves in the world of GTA.

The server has a strict application process and players are thoroughly vetted before they are given access to the server.

