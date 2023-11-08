10 best upcoming video games of 2024

2023 was a big year for video games, with the release of Marvel's The Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Final Fantasy 16, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur's Gate 3, among many others. However, 2024 is already shaping up to be a close match. The upcoming year will also be jam-packed with some outstanding releases.

This article lists some of the most anticipated titles set to be released next year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

2024 set to be another massive year for video games

1) Persona 3 Reload

Any new version of Persona 3 means more soundtracks by Lotus Juice (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 is among the best JRPGs ever created. Earlier this year, fans were ecstatic to learn that the game is getting a complete makeover from Atlus. They are eager to return to Gekkoukan High School and experience life as the protagonist while battling the evil in the Tartarus dungeon.

Those who thoroughly enjoyed Persona 4 and 5 but couldn't get into the third title (since it was released a long time ago) can use this opportunity to experience one of the best-written chapters in the MegaTen franchise. While it's disappointing that the game will not allow you to play as the female protagonist, Atlus may include the option in a DLC later.

Release date - February 2, 2024

2) Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Ichiban Kasuga is back in the action once more (Image via Sega)

In the eighth mainstream Yakuza game, Ichiban Kasuga returns to dispatch foes in style. He will collaborate with Kazuma Kiryu, the longtime protagonist of the series, in Infinite Wealth. Ichiban's friends will also return as playable party members.

The battle system of this video game will be turn-based, just like in Yakuza 7. It will be thrilling to watch Kiryu mentor the young Ichiban and battle thugs at the same time.

Release date - January 26, 2024

3) Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a new action RPG from Chinese developer Game Science that is influenced by FromSoftware's Souls titles. It's highly anticipated by fans of the Souls-like genre, with each trailer adding to the excitement. According to the game's Steam page, the title will be released in 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong takes its inspiration from the 16th-century novel Journey to the West and will see players take on the role of Son Wukong, one of the main characters of the book. The gameplay is extremely similar to the Dark Souls series, with players facing strong adversaries and bosses that are considerably larger than Son Wukong.

Release date - TBA, but sometime in 2024

4) Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Cloud and his group continue their journey to save the planet (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most famous JRPGs of all time. With Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Square Enix has decided to update the gameplay and redesign the title for the latest hardware generation. The real-time battle system of the remake will replace the turn-based gameplay of the original title. Additionally, Square Enix will split the game into three sections.

Rebirth, the second installment of this trilogy, is scheduled for release in the first half of 2024. At last, players will be able to carry on Cloud and his crew's mission to save the world. The game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 initially, but Square Enix may eventually port it to other systems.

Release date - February 29, 2024

5) Hades II (Early Access)

SuperGiant Games' hit rogue-lite dungeon crawler, based on Greek mythos, is set to receive a sequel. This time, the narrative will center on Melinoe, the sister of Zagreus, the main character of the original title. The gameplay will remain the same, but Melinoe will likely receive new weaponry and power-ups.

Much like the first game, Hades II will also be released as an early-access title during the second quarter of 2024. Its final release details will also be accessible at that time, according to the company:

"We now can confirm we're planning for Hades II to launch in Early Access in Q2 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. We'll have more details on the exact date, pricing, and system requirements closer to that time."

Release date - TBA, but sometime in 2024

6) Tekken 8

Many players consider Tekken to be the best fighting video game series. The franchise's central plot has always revolved around the violent rivalry between a father and his son within the Mishima clan.

The story of Tekken 8 will continue where Tekken 7 left off, with Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima's deadly struggle engulfing the entire world. The title boasts incredible visuals and will be powered by the Unreal 5 engine. Players can expect fluid action sequences and impressive combat choreography from the game.

Release date - January 26, 2024

7) The Wolf Among Us 2

The Wolf Among Us, an episodic noir adventure title by Telltale Games, is regarded as one of the developer's best video games because it skillfully combines mystery and action. Understandably, fans were thrilled when the company confirmed that a sequel was in the works.

The studio decided to postpone the sequel until 2024 to avoid a workplace crunch, as stated by Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie in an interview with IGN:

"We started work on this in 2020, and we're still determined to tell the ongoing story of Big and the rest of the Fabletown gang, However, it will require more time. As disappointed as you are hearing this, we feel worse having to say it. But the work continues."

Release date - TBA, but sometime in 2024

8) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Lost Crown has the potential to revive the franchise again (Image via Ubisoft)

After a long absence, primarily due to the success of the Assassin's Creed franchise and the terrible reviews received by the previous game in the series, The Prince of Persia is returning to the spotlight with The Lost Crown.

The latest title in the franchise will be an action-oriented puzzle platformer, similar to the first Prince of Persia video game made by Jordan Mechner. The gameplay involves platforming and solving puzzles while avoiding traps in the various levels as Sargon, a warrior from an ancient clan, attempts to save the prince from evil's grasp.

Ubisoft Montpellier, the genius behind the fantastic Rayman video games, is developing the title. Given the Rayman series is known for its fantastic puzzle-platformer gameplay, you can expect the same here.

Release date - January 18, 2024

9) Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed is a new first-person fantasy adventure from the creators of Fallout: New Vegas. It is already building up to be a fascinating game, as it's been shown to feature first-person combat with melee weapons and magic. The title is set in the same universe as the studio's Pillars of Eternity.

Given the developer's track record of creating amazing role-playing games like New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, Avowed is one of the most anticipated releases for next year.

Release date - TBA, but sometime in 2024

10) Star Wars: Outlaws

Many people's dreams of playing an open-world Star Wars video game came true when Ubisoft presented their new project set in a galaxy far, far away. The title is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the team best known for its work on The Division franchise.

Players in Star Wars Outlaws will take on the role of Kay Vess, an outlaw, and traverse the game's world, which is set between Episodes IV and V of the movies.

Unlike most other Star Wars video games, which focus on using the Force-based powers and lightsabers, Outlaws offers a more gritty, down-to-earth approach, focusing on dramatic sci-fi gunfights and spaceship battles.

Release date - TBA, but sometime in 2024

