Evo Tekken 8 showcase time, how to watch, and what to expect

Bandai Namco has officially announced a Tekken 8 showcase in its upcoming seven Evo Champions, and will reveal the final playable fighter ahead of the global launch. The officials have scheduled the special event for November 12, 2023, at 5 PM (PST), which will also exhibit all Tekken 7 Evo champs competing in Tekken 8.

Fighting-game enthusiasts worldwide will be interested in this monumental occasion, as the most talented professionals will face off against each other in the exclusive showmatch. Further details on how to watch the event have been presented in this article.

Evo Tekken 8 showcase: Start time and how to watch

According to the official Tekken 8 announcement, the showcase event is scheduled for November 12, 2023, at 5 PM (PST). The hosts at Evo usually broadcast the major occasions over their official Twitch channel, and this event will be no exception.

Interested audiences can watch the show live by following this Twitch URL: https://www.twitch.tv/evo

What to expect from Evo Tekken 8 showcase

The highlight of the upcoming showcase is certainly the Tekken talk with Katsuhiro Harada, accompanied by Michael Murray and Kohei “Nakatsu.” They will take the stage to reveal the final playable fighter in Tekken 8, and highlight all the important aspects of the latest characters.

While fans are certainly looking forward to Katsuhiro Harada’s grand announcement, most of them will also tune in for the preceding showmatch, which will feature the Tekken 7 Evo Champions. They will usher in the Tekken 8 competition by participating in a unique ladder format matchup.

For those out of the loop, here is a list of all the Tekken 7 Evo Champions that will appear in the showmatch:

Nakayama " Nobi " Daichi

" Daichi Jin-woo " Saint " Choi

" Choi Hyun-jin " JDCR " Kim

" Kim Jae-min " Knee " Bae

" Bae Sun-woong " LowHigh " Youn

" Youn Arslan " Arslan Ash " Siddique

" Siddique Nopparut "Book" Hempamorn

Considering that all the above professionals have honed their talents over the years to secure the championship title, their matchup will certainly be a monumental event for the Tekken franchise.

Moreover, the entire community has high hopes for the next playable character to have a unique moveset. This is emphasized given how players are divided over Victor Chevalier's design, which feels somewhat recycled from Noctis and Kunimistsu.

In contrast, Azucena's fighting animation appears to be much more original, and it has set a high standard for future characters. Hence, it is safe to assume that fans are expecting the same level of execution from the latest fighter that will be revealed in the Evo showcase.