Tekken 8 official release date revealed: Platforms, launch day roster, crossplay, and more

During Gamescom 2023, Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken 8’s producer, arrived on stage to make some incredible announcements. Alongside the reveal of a brand-new story mode, and avatar customization, he dropped even bigger updates. The game’s release date, along with the number of characters available at launch and information about crossplay, have been revealed.

Bandai Namco's next Tekken entry is going to arrive with a huge roster of playable fighters, plenty of modes, and, best of all, crossplay. As a game designed with Unreal Engine 5, players on older consoles won’t be diving into this entry. Here’s what we know about the next King of the Iron Fist Tournament.

Tekken 8 release date revealed at Gamescom 2023

Expand Tweet

Tekken 8 will release on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The previous generation of consoles will not host the next great battle from Bandai Namco. During this trailer, viewers also got a peek at the single-player mode, which will feel reminiscent of heading to the arcade and hanging out with friends.

This is also similar to the lobbies of Street Fighter 6, which lets players congregate, hang out, show off their style, and battle each other. Another important feature is crossplay in Tekken 8, which will be available right out of the gate.

How many fighters will Tekken 8 launch with?

Expand Tweet

According to the latest trailer from Bandai Namco, the game will feature 32 fighters at launch. It will see quite a number of interesting character returns. Despite not getting fighter-specific trailers, fans saw Kuma, Yoshimitsu, and Steve Fox, among others. Here's everyone we know confirmed for the upcoming fighter.

Confirmed fighters

Jin Kazama

Devil Jin

Kazuya Mishima

Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

Jack-8

King

Lars Alexandersson

Ling Xiaoyu

Nina Williams

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Emilie “Lili” De Rochefort

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Steve Fox

Yoshimitsu

Kuma

Azucena

Following further reveals and characters, this report will be duly updated. The game is filled to the brim with familiar faces, so there’s sure to be someone for you.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can learn more about the game in our preview here.