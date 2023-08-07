Is there crossplay in Tekken 8?

Tekken 8’s most recent closed beta test was incredibly successful, and with the title finally announcing Azucena and Raven for the final roster, gamers have been curious about features that it will offer, including crossplay. Crossplay and rollback netcode are some of the most requested features in modern fighting games, hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the Tekken community want to know if the latest franchise entry will support them.

Crossplay allows one to play the multiplayer title with friends on different platforms. Street Fighter 6, for example, dropped with crossplay compatibility, while titles like Guilty Gear Strive added it a few years after its initial release.

These games allow players from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to seamlessly play with and against one another across all multiplayer modes.

Does Tekken 8 have crossplay compatibility?

Staying true to modern fighting games, Tekken 8 does have crossplay, and players across all major platforms will be able to compete with each other once the title officially drops. Crossplay was confirmed by Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada himself back in April 2023.

Speaking about introducing the feature to the latest franchise entry, Harada noted:

“Crossplay? Of course I will. BTW When the previous generation consoles were released, I had already proposed crossplay between the two platformers. However, at that time, they were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) & repeatedly refused.”

Crossplay is a first for the Tekken franchise, and it will be interesting to see just how well it plays out once the title drops next year.

Which multiplayer modes will have crossplay in Tekken 8?

Right now, Bandai Namco is yet to provide the community with any updates on the modes that will feature crossplay in the upcoming title. However, like other crossplay-enabled fighting games, regular game modes like ranked and casual matchmaking are definitely going to allow players from different platforms to duke it out with each other.

The title will also feature rollback netcode and is expected to provide significantly lesser lag and a more seamless gameplay experience between players from different regions.

Tekken 8 is yet to have an official release date. However, the next franchise entry is expected to drop sometime next year. The entire roster, too, is yet to be revealed, and there have just been 18 characters confirmed thus far, with more on their way.