After Azucena, Victor Chevalier feels like lazy design as Tekken 8 recycles moves from Noctis and Kunimitsu

Tekken 8's brand-new fighter, Victor Chevalier, has stirred up quite a debate in the community after Bandai Namco officially dropped his gameplay trailer. While some players are content with his flashy moveset, others have bemoaned how some of his combat design rehashes moves from Noctis and Kunimistsu.

The franchise has undoubtedly offered an array of excellent characters over the years, setting standards for the genre. However, they had their fair share of disappointments, and Victor Chevalier might just be one of them.

In contrast, the officials previously revealed Azucena’s gameplay, and she stood out as a completely original character. This article takes a closer look at Victor’s design in Tekken 8 and draws a comparison with fighters that share similar animations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tekken 8 recycles moves from Noctis and Kunimitsu to design Victor Chevalier

Victor Chevalier’s gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 has garnered quite a bit of attention from the community, given that he is the first French fighter to debut in the franchise. Rocking a silver tuxedo, he appears to be an older man with an elegant sense of fashion.

Victor also carries a few weapons, including a pistol, a small dagger, and a laser sword, which he incorporates into his mixups. Despite these unique elements, his animations feel like a direct copy of moves used by a few different fighters.

Thanks to the X (formerly Twitter) user BuffGigas, players have a direct comparison of Victor’s design with other characters that have the same combat design. First up, his dagger swings are awfully similar to those performed by both Noctis and Kunimitsu.

Furthermore, one of his power crushes involving the laser sword has the same execution as Negan’s “Shock and Awe” move. Some of his animations draw from Soulcalibur’s Setsuka and Guilty Gear's SOL.

Considering all the above aspects of Vector, it is clear that the developers have slacked off on his design, especially after creating a charming character like Azucena. Her unique animations have certainly set a high standard for future playable characters in Tekken 8.

That said, Bandai Namco has nailed Victor Chevalier’s overall aesthetics, with Vincent Cassel bringing the character to life with his voice.

Tekken 8 is scheduled to release on January 26, 2024, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch with over 30 playable fighters, with more arriving in the future.