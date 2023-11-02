Tekken 8 introduces Victor Chevalier: Character analysis and VA details

A recent tweet from Tekken's official X account introduced Victor Chevalier as the newest entry for Tekken 8's playable roster. Like every other confirmed fighter, he has received a distinct trailer showcasing his gameplay and character animations. Bandai Namco has also revealed his voice actor (VA) for those curious about who voiced the French contender.

This article takes a closer look at Victor Chevalier’s character design and offers more information on his VA, Vincent Cassel.

Victor Chevalier is heading to Tekken 8 as a playable character

Bandai Namco has officially unveiled its first-ever French character in the Tekken franchise, with Victor Chevalier joining the playable roster in Tekken 8. While the fighter was not available in the latest closed beta, players can certainly access him once this game goes live.

\Victor is an old gentleman who incorporates quite a few weapons into his playstyle to execute flashy combos in the arena. From a pistol to a dagger, he has been shown using his tools with excellent precision within his mixups, showcasing his prowess as a modern fighter.

The trailer also shows that Victor Chevalier carries a laser sword, which he uses to unleash heavier strikes on opponents. Although his animations are somewhat similar to Noctis from Tekken 7, he appears to be a replacement for Kunimitsu.

Screengrab of Victor Chevalier from his official trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the holographic teleportations, his visual attribute includes a slick outfit comprising a gray tuxedo. This character's laser sword is visible from his buckle, which adds to the appeal of his character design.

Lastly, the officials have also hinted at Victor’s connection with Raven, as the latter appears in the former's trailer before they participate in a fierce duel. They fight against the backdrop of Paris, indicating a new stage in the making.

Vincent Cassel is Victor Chevalier’s VA in Tekken 8

Vincent Cassel voiced Vincent Cassel in Tekken 8 (Image via Bandai Namco and IMDB)

Apart from being the voice actor for Victor Chevalier, Vincent Cassel is renowned as a French actor who has worked on various live-action and animated projects.

Fans will recognize him as Antoine from It's Only the End of the World, François Toulour from Ocean's Twelve, and Engerraund Serac from Westworld.

He also dubbed Diego from Ice Age and Rodney Copperbottom from Robots in French.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26, 2024, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.