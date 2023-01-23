5 best roguelite games for beginners to play in 2023

The roguelite genre has seen an uprising in recent times. This is not limited to just the indie scene, however. Even AAA studios have been turning to roguelite inspirations with offerings like Sony's Returnal. With its growing popularity, new players are bound to be attracted to see what the deal is about.

However, the roguelite genre is renowned for its steep level of challenge, which could be a drawback for beginners. Let's look at some beginner-friendly titles that should be easy to play in 2023.

Best beginner-friendly roguelites to play this year

1) Hades

Supergiant Games @SupergiantGames



Watch our new animated Launch Trailer, and stay tuned for v1.0, where we'll be adding the true ending and much more! Our god-like rogue-like, HADES, is coming to #NintendoSwitch this fall, when we exit Early Access on PC!Watch our new animated Launch Trailer, and stay tuned for v1.0, where we'll be adding the true ending and much more! #HadesGame Our god-like rogue-like, HADES, is coming to #NintendoSwitch this fall, when we exit Early Access on PC!Watch our new animated Launch Trailer, and stay tuned for v1.0, where we'll be adding the true ending and much more! #HadesGame https://t.co/gmP9RhIjg8

One of the most popular indie roguelite games in recent memory, Hades was originally released in 2018 for PC via early access. Players control the underworld prince, Zagreus, as he seeks to escape the domain of his father, the major ancient Greek god, Hades. This perilous journey takes players through various layers of Tartarus as they make their way to the mortal world on the surface.

Armed with an arsenal of varied weaponry, Zag takes on monsters and legends from ancient Greek mythos in an isometric flashy hack and slash combat that developer Supergiant Games is known for. It also features various progression systems that aid in the player becoming gradually stronger.

However, unlike other entries in the genre, Hades emphasizes narrative and characters, making it a unique, must-play game for newcomers.

Hades is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. A successor titled "Hades II" will also be released through early access at an unspecified date in the future.

2) Crypt of the Necrodancer

Developed and published by Brace Yourself Games, Crypt of the Necodancer is an innovative hybrid of the rhythm and roguelite genre. Players control Cadence, whose heart has been stolen by the nefarious necrodancer, as she braves his dungeons to retrieve it while unraveling the mystery behind the magical lute.

Combat is top-down on a 2D grid as players move to the beat of the music while defeating varied enemies across different Zones. The inclusion of rhythm elements makes the experience engaging as players learn each enemy's attack pattern.

Crypt of the Necrodancer is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. It is also available on iOS and Android platforms.

3) Nobody Saves The World

Drinkbox Studios @DrinkBoxStudios SURPRISE! We have a big free update that you can start playing right now! Check out the Impossible Dungeon and the all new Dino form! Now at our deepest discounts ever! (see store links below) SURPRISE! We have a big free update that you can start playing right now! Check out the Impossible Dungeon and the all new Dino form! Now at our deepest discounts ever! (see store links below) https://t.co/rCCmZRD7l6

An action RPG with roguelite elements, Nobody Saves The World is an interesting take on dungeon crawlers from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios. Players control the titular Nobody, who obtains a magical wand that allows him to transform into various creatures.

From animals to mythical beings like mermaids and dragons, or oddballs like zombies or bodybuilders, players will have to experiment with each as they take on varied, procedurally generated dungeons. Gameplay is a bullet-hell with challenging enemies keeping players on their toes at all times. Their transformation ensures that players can tackle each scenario following various strategies.

Nobody Saves The World is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

4) Streets of Rogue

The developers of Streets of Rogue describe the game as a hybrid between Nuclear Throne, Deus Ex, and GTA. With over 40 unique characters to choose from, this roguelite sandbox offers no shortage of freedom with gameplay. From a banker and shopkeeper, to a wrestler and werewolf, players have distinct powers, abilities, and activities to engage in.

Taking place in a procedurally generated city with unique NPC AI behavior, players can pursue their own methods to solve objectives and missions. Gameplay and playstyle change drastically depending on what class is picked, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Streets of Rogue is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

5) Vampire Survivors

Released last year for consoles, PC, and smartphones, Vampire Survivors has grown in popularity recently. Players can control a unique hero against endlessly spawning hordes, and collect EXP gems dropped by foes to level up. They can spend the collected gold towards new upgrades, such as regenerating HP, that help them survive better with each run.

Vampire Survivors is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It can also be found on iOS and Android as a free-to-play game.

Poll : 0 votes