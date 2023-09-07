New leaks provide details on Persona 6 release window, a new Persona game with entire series cast, and SMT 6

More information regarding Atlus’ upcoming titles seems to have leaked online, and the new set of rumors place the release date of Persona 6 sometime in 2025. After Persona 6, Atlas is speculated to be working on another Persona spin-off, which will have the entire series cast and is likely to be released in 2026 as a part of the Persona franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration.

An SMT 6 also seems to be on the cards, and according to the leaker who goes by the Twitter handle @MbKKssTBhz5, the new mainline installment is very likely to be related to SMT 5.

However, you are advised to take these bits of speculative news with a grain of salt as they are yet to be officially announced. While the reports were provided by the leaker who previously provided accurate insider news regarding Persona 3 Reload, the recent string of rumors may not materialize as expected.

Persona 6 is likely going to be much larger in scale than Persona 5

When it comes to the leaks and rumors around Persona 6, the leaker provides the following information:

“The next Persona was not going to come out in 2024. Right now it’s 2025, but 2026 is much more likely. It is a a higher-scale game than P5, but in many ways, it will be different too. P3R is in some ways a test for this game. It will be a much larger step than P5 from P3/P4.”

Persona 6 is perhaps going to be one of Atlas’ biggest projects yet, and according to the speculations, the title is going to be much bigger in scale than previous installments. Persona 3 Reloaded, which is set to release early next year, will be used as a test for the next entry.

A new Persona with the entire series cast is rumored to be in the works

Persona is one of the most popular Megaten franchises, and it is going to be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026. Hence, to celebrate it, it’s rumored that the developers are already working on a game that will include the entire series cast.

The leaker states:

"2026 is Persona series 30th anniversary. In past months I once mention 2026 as a year. Next year, however, a Persona game with the entire Persona series cast will be announced and released in the fiscal year…The Persona team is working hard on it alongside the next Persona. There are future plans for spinoffs but Atlus is making sure the current plan is on track first. But there are plans to expand the Persona brand, and more spinoff with P5 and past Persona games are a part of this..”

Atlus will be working on the Persona spin-off in conjunction with Persona 6.

SMT 6 will likely be connected to SMT 5

SMT 5 enjoyed an unprecedented amount of success when it was released back in 2021. It was one of the most sold mainline Megaten titles yet, and it’s not exactly a surprise that Atlus might already be working on the next installment.

According to the rumors:

“There is an SMT title that will be coming. Atlus has decided on when to reveal it. It is connected to SMT 5.”

If the rumors do turn out to be true, then Atlus does indeed have a lot in store for fans, and hopefully, the developers will share more details soon.