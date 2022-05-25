Is MultiVersus free to play?

Tons of fighting game fans are getting the itch to play MultiVersus.

Mash-up fighting games are almost becoming a subgenre of fighting games. Of course, Super Smash Bros. started this craze, but with PlayStation All Stars and Nickelodeon All Star Brawl also coming to fruition, it looks like this is becoming a scene.

With MultiVersus, it appears as though Warner Bros. is trying to throw its hat into the ring as well.

MultiVersus appears to be a free to play mash-up fighting game

As of now, the game is still in a closed beta stage. However, it is confirmed that it will be free to play upon release. Like with similar games, there will be in-game purchases.

In-game purchases will likely be present for skins for different characters, the same way Fortnite, Pokemon Unite, and many other games do. Gamers may be able to see Batman in his mecha suit or Wonder Woman in her golden wings.

MultiVersus will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Play Station 4, and Play Station 5. The title will also feature total crossplay, meaning anyone can play anyone on this game regardless of console.

Cross progression will also be featured in the game. This way, users can switch between consoles and not lose any progress.

Instead of Nintendo or Nickelodeon characters, this title takes Warner Bros. properties and tosses them in an arena to fight each other. Everything from Game of Thrones to Scooby Dooby Doo is represented in this title.

There will be 16 playable characters on release (Image via Player First Games)

Here is the roster that’s been confirmed so far:

Shaggy

Velma

Arya Stark

Batman

Harley Quinn

Wonder Woman

Superman

Tasmanian Devil

Bugs Bunny

Tom and Jerry

Finn the Human

Garnet

The Iron Giant

Reindog

Jake the Dog

Steven Universe

The closed alpha for the title looks like it will last until the end of May. Afterward, the game is scheduled to have an open beta somewhere in July. Some expect the game to be in beta for quite a while before the title sees an official release.

So far, the lucky few invited to play the closed alpha have been impressed with the game. Although it borrows from the Super Smash Bros. formula, there are just enough unique features to make it stand out on its own.

Among these are perks, attributes and stat buffs that characters can apply for matches.

