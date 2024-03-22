5 best free web browser games to try out

Web browser games offer a surprising amount of entertainment without requiring hefty downloads or expensive hardware. These titles feature a wide range of variety like competitive shooter, racing, or puzzles. Whether you're looking for a mini adventure or a quick break from work, there's a web browser game out there for you.

Here are five of the best free web browser games to try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 must-play web browser games

1) Wordle

Guess the right five-letter word in this puzzle game. (Image via New York Times)

Wordle took the internet by storm last year thanks to its simple yet captivating design. The concept is simple, every day you get a new puzzle to crack with only six tries to guess the correct word. The best part? Everyone gets the same puzzle, so it's a race amongst your friends on who gets the answer first. If you enjoy word challenges and puzzle games, Wordle is a must-try.

2) War Brokers

Compete against actual players in this web browser-based multiplayer shooter. (Image via War Brokers)

War Brokers is a surprisingly fun and good-looking first-person shooter game that runs on your browser. You can jump into classic modes like 8v8 battles or be the last man standing in the Battle Royale mode. Since it is a multiplayer game, you can compete against your friends in multiplayer matches without requiring any heavy hardware.

With its lightweight design and quick access, War Brokers is perfect for some casual online action during your breaks.

3) Sunset Bike Racer

Perform acrobatic stunts and aim for a high score in Sunset Bike Racer. (Image via Kam Gam)

Sunset Bike Racer is a challenging side-scroller game where you navigate your dirt bike through uneven terrain while performing various tricks and jumps for a higher score.

The simple yet responsive controls make the game easy to pick up, but the difficulty increases as you ride farther. If you love racing games with a twist of stunts and acrobatics, Sunset Bike Racer will definitely give you a fun time.

4) Flip O

Relive classic pinball in a new way in Flip O. (Image via Aba Games)

Are you a fan of pinball and blockbreakers? Well, this unique web browser game merges the best of both worlds. Similar to Pinball, you need to protect your ball from falling between flippers while destroying rows and columns of bricks to advance through a level. With a straightforward objective and engaging gameplay, Flip O offers a nostalgic twist on this classic arcade.

5) Slow Roads

Slow Roads lets you enjoy driving in a minimalistic and calm open-world environment. (Image via Slow Roads)

Slow Roads is a beautiful car-driving game that can be played on your browser. It allows you to cruise through beautiful landscapes in different vehicles, ranging from cars to bikes, and buses. The game allows you to change the weather, time, and season on the fly, which offers an immersive driving experience.

The simple controls and optional auto-drive mode make it perfect for unwinding and enjoying a virtual scenic journey. If you are looking for a relaxing video game, Slow Roads is a must-try web browser game.

These web browser games are perfect for free moments when you don't want to deal with the hassle of downloading a new title. With their variety of genres and engaging gameplay, you're sure to find something in this list that interests you.