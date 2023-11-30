5 relaxing games perfect for unwinding

There are moments when all we want to do is curl up with a cup of tea or a good, relaxing game. Many titles demand a lot of time and focus. While they will be enthusiastically picked by adrenaline-rush gamers, some players want more subdued, calming experiences that help them escape the realities of life and simply enjoy their time in peace.

This serves as a subtle reminder of the various ways in which video games can satisfy our emotional needs, offering not just adrenaline but also a calm haven when necessary.

If you’re looking for a title to help you unwind, here’s a list of five relaxing games that should give you an easy and fun virtual experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

A Short Hike and other relaxing games to play

1) The Sims 4

Relaxing Games - The Sims 4 (Image via EA)

For over two decades, The Sims franchise has been a superior life simulation. The game gives you the ultimate freedom to do anything you want. You can take on the role of an astronaut, physician, scientist, or any other professional. Alternately, you can paint and create for hours or even raise a family that spans generations.

The relaxing aspect of the game revolves around the fact that you can sit back and relax while watching what your Sims will do in the world. This means you can enjoy the mundane activities in life while having the control to create a world of your own.

2) Stardew Valley

Relaxing Games - Stardew Valley (Image via Eric Barone)

If you're a burned-out city worker, the presence of your grandfather's agricultural plot in Stardew Valley's remote southern coast is your pass to escape the big city. With wood strewn everywhere and weeds anchored to the ground, it’s a spot that Stardew Valley’s estate agents would politely call “up and coming.” You may have escaped your dull, identical cubicle, but there's still plenty of work ahead of you.

Whether you want to romance all of the valley’s denizens, take up fishing, or become a ruthless jam mogul, what you do with your new life is up to you.

3) Unpacking

Relaxing Games - Unpacking (Image via Witch Beam)

Unpacking is a simple puzzle game that revolves around opening boxes. You go through each collection of items systematically, scattering them across the various rooms of a series of houses. Despite having very little dialogue, the title tells a tale almost exclusively through its immersive surroundings.

Unpacking gives you the personal and domestic joy of going through memories and organizing your own home. The game has an almost melancholic tone, especially when paired with pixelated graphics that set up an ambiance of peace and somberness.

4) A Short Hike

Relaxing Games - A Short Hike (Image via Adam Robinson-Yu)

A Short Hike is a charming little adventure game that is totally in sync with itself. You take on the role of Claire, a young bird visiting a tiny but active provincial park in a world full of anthropomorphic creatures. She has to call someone because she is worried about something, but the only location with mobile service is at the summit of the mountain in the middle of the park. Getting her there is the only true goal in this two-hour title.

The adventure aspect of this game gives you a sense of serenity with the view that comes from being a bird. The sightseeing and the adventure that comes along with it give you something to look forward to from every place you fly to.

5) Animal Crossing

Relaxing Games - Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Similar to Stardew Valley, the entire experience of Animal Crossing is defined by its slowness and mundanity. You can make paths, grow flowers, capture bugs, chat with your animal neighbors, gather a million objects, and just hang around. However, you may have to wait to do the small work you had in mind because everything happens in real time.

Animal Crossing celebrates some of the small joys in life, like seeing things blossom, getting to know people, and discovering what each day brings. Its adorable visuals also make it appealing.

These games allow you to embrace a peaceful gaming experience and find moments of tranquility, whether your preference is to create, explore, or just take in the calming ambiance. Take a seat back, unwind, and let these virtual getaways become your go-to source for relaxing moments.