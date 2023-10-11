Stardew Valley Festival Of Seasons concert tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Stardew Valley has announced its first-ever music tour, titled Festival of Seasons, which is scheduled to take place from February 17, 2024, to April 29, 2024, in venues across the United States, Canada, Quebec, Australia, and the UK. The dates for two more shows in Korea and Thailand will be announced in the near future.

The tour was announced by the developers of Stardew Valley, Concerned Ape, via a post on their official Twitter page on October 10, 2023.

Tickets for the tour will be available from October 13, 2023, for concerts set to be held in North America, Australia, and the UK. Ticket dates for the shows scheduled to take place in Asia will be announced once their venues are confirmed. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of the game, stardewvalleyconcert.com.

Prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons tour to feature chamber music orchestra

The game features a number of original tracks, such as Spring (It's a Big World Outside), Grandpa's Theme, and Fall (Raven's Descent), which have massive followings on Spotify, with some having more than 700,000 streams.

Attesting to the popularity of the soundtrack, the game's developer Concerned Ape AKA Eric Barone, released a soundtrack album, titled Prescription for Sleep, on May 19, 2021.

Now the developer is set to collaborate with an unnamed orchestra to bring the music of the game to live audiences in chamber music format, as stated in the tour announcement on the website of the game.

"Immerse yourself in the melodies of nature, as a chamber orchestra brings to life the music of Stardew Valley! Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons is an intimate, immersive live concert featuring fresh arrangements of the most cherished songs from the game's mesmerizing soundtrack," the note states.

It continues:

"Curated by ConcernedApe, the concert program will take you on a musical journey through the four seasons of the valley, its unforgettable festivals, and its beloved villagers. Join us at Festival of Seasons and experience the magic of Stardew Valley like never before!"

The full list of dates and venues for the Stardew Valley Festival of Seasons tour 2024 is given below:

February 17, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

February 23, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts at Berklee Performance Center

February 24, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Perelman Theatre

February 29. 2024 - New York City, New York at The Town Hall

March 2, 2024 - Seattle, Washington State at Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall

March 9, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at The Vic

March 10, 2024 - St. Louis, Missouri at The Sheldon

March 15, 2024 - Toronto, CA at George Weston Recital Hall

March 17, 2024 - Montreal, CA at Cinquième Salle

April 5, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia at Elisabeth Murdoch Hall

April 20, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Verbrugghen Hall

April 29, 2024 - London, UK at Cadogan Hall

TBA 2024 - Seoul, Korea at TBA

TBA 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at TBA

Stardew Valley is a farming simulator in which players take on the role of an urban resident who inherits their grandparent's farm in the country. Subsequently, the player ensures that the farm is successful as they brave the four seasons.

The game was developed by Concerned Ape published by Chucklefish. Upon its release, the game proved to be a commercial success, selling more than 20 million copies, and it subsequently spawned an equally successful board game.