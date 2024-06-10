Sixth Diablo 4 class Spiritborn is coming this October

With the upcoming Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, many new additions are coming to the popular dungeon crawler. However, the most anticipated new addition is the new class, Spiritborn. They are heavily connected to mother nature, like Druids, but they represent the vicious, primal form of nature unlike the latter.

Ever since its release, Diablo 4 has been criticized for not having an original new class, unlike the previous games. To answer this criticism, Blizzard is finally launching Spiritborn. It will be added to the game via the October update as a part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. In this article, we have shared all the details we have about this class so far.

New class Spiritborn is coming to Diablo 4

The Spiritborn class is coming to Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 launched with five main classes: Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid. These have been a staple in the Diablo franchise. While they were beloved on a large scale, many criticized that Diablo 4 could have included some original classes like the previous installments in the franchise did.

With that in mind, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred will finally get an original class: Spiritborn. Spiritborn is inspired by Tribal Shamans. They are connected with the jungle's spirit and can communicate with nature and animals. Spirtiborns aren’t very friendly and are described as the jungle's apex predators.

This is a hint that Spiritborns utilizes their connection and mastery over natural elements to hunt their prey. They can also channel mystical forces to perform powerful magical spells and other attacks. Some fans in the community are speculating that Spiritborns can summon various animal allies to aid them in the battle.

Cute ally for you, deadly foes for the enemies (Image via Blizzard)

The lore of the Scpiritborn class is still under a veil. The official announcement and blog post made by Blizzard don’t put much emphasis on the backstory of this class, but they have teased that there will be new information about Spiritborns on July 18, 2024. It will help us get an idea about what to expect from this class.

Other than the Spiritborn class, the new Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion will also bring new content such as a new region, additions to the main campaign, new mercenary allies, and a co-op system. The Vessel of Hated will also bring animal allies into the game in the form of pets. So far, three have been revealed: Tiger, Canine, and Snow Leopard.