5 best Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Season 6

Now that the fun shenanigans of Diablo 4 Season 6 are done, Season 7’s best Spiritborn builds have taken a serious hit. Of course, Infinite Evade is gone. It genuinely feels like all the best, fun builds for this class were nerfed into the ground - that’s definitely the case right now. Enterprising players may find uses for them, and many of them are certainly okay, but compared to other, stronger classes like Necromancer and Rogue, Spiritborn’s going to be in an awkward place.

Like last Season, you cannot play any of the best Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Season 7 unless you own the Vessel of Hatred expansion. It’s unknown if there will be any free trials or teases of the class during Season 7 of Diablo 4. If you’re keen to try one of the Spiritborn builds, here are the current, best options.

Which Spiritborn builds are most powerful in Diablo 4 Season 6?

The following are the favorite/most powerful Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Season 6. If major balance changes are going forward over the next few months, this could change.

1) Quill Volley

Quill Volley may not be as strong as it was, but it's still one of the best builds going into Season 7 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@Audy)

Quill Volley is arguably one of the best Spiritborn builds for Diablo 4 Season 6 players right now. It deals tons of single target and AOE damage, is fast/mobile, thanks to Soar, tanky, and Armored Hide, and uses Quill Volley as the primary damage output. Draw enemies in with Vortex and smash them to pieces. It also uses Ravager and The Hunter for more damage.

However, it does require at least one Unique: Ring of the Midnight Sun. A few others help, such as Rod of Kepeleke and Banished Lord’s Talisman. It also requires a specific legendary aspect - Rebounding Aspect to make Quill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return, for more damage.

2) Stinger

Stinger builds are looking pretty solid, thanks to some timely buffs (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@Ehleminatoa)

Personally, Stinger Spiritborn is the build I played the most, even if I didn’t have Heir of Perdition to make it feel truly great. You do want to have Ring of Writhing Moon to make this poison-fueled build go. While there are a few ways to play, this particular build is focused on the Poison you get from Pestilent Swarms, and having that Unique create one every 4 seconds is a nice touch.

In fact, thanks to the rotating Pestilent Swarms, it feels more like a classic Hammerdin build, which is what drew me to it in the first place. Thanks to the power of the Noxious Resonance Key Passive, you can get some pretty beefy explosions of damage as well. It all comes together nicely to make players suffer your poisonous wrath in Diablo 4 Season 7 best Spiritborn builds.

3) Touch of Death

If you can manage DOT/direct damage gear, you can succeed at this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@wudijo)

This Jaguar/Eagle Spirit Hall build is easily one of the best Diablo 4 Spiritborn builds. It takes a little work though, as you’ve got to build and manage Vigor well. If you’re skilled at that, this hard-hitting build will feel and look incredible. You also have to manage DOT gear and direct damage gear, and it’s not quite as survivable as some of the other builds.

In this build, we Vortex enemies in, and hit them with Withering Fist, The Hunter, Toxic Skin, Touch of Death, and Scourge. However, like most endgame builds, it requires some serious Uniques. You want Harmony of Ebewaka, Scorn of the Earth, and it couldn’t hurt to also have Ring of the Midday Hunt. It’s a solid, flashy build, and is incredibly fun to run.

4) Payback

Payback builds have the potential to be among the best in Diablo 4 Season 7 for Spiritborn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you stumble into a Rod of Kepeleke, one of the best Spiritborn Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 7, you can transform Payback into a powerhouse build. We’re going to use the Rod to turn Payback into a Basic skill, so it no longer has a cooldown! This, alongside Ring of the Midnight Sun will give you the resource generation needed to get some major damage out of Payback - then you stack on Banished Lord’s Talisman to make every cast guaranteed to crit and Overpower - once you hit a certain threshold.

A Jaguar/Gorilla build, it runs Armored HIde, Payback, Vortex, Counterattack, Ravager, and The Hunter. Essentially, you buff up, use The Hunter, and then spam Payback to deal as much damage as possible.

5) Rocksplitter Thorns

Rocksplitter Thorns makes a comeback in Season 7! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/@Ulfhednar)

As a thorns build in Diablo 4 Season 7, this Spiritborn loadout of course has a few requirements. In particular, you want Razorplate of course, since it’s the best Thorns item you can have. In addition, you want Sepazontec, to make your Rock Splitter apply Thorns damage directly to your enemies. Between Rock Splitter and Sepazontec, you inflict that damage directly onto your enemies in huge amounts.

You definitely don’t want to start this powerful build without Sepazontec equipped - it drops from Andariel and Duriel, so best of luck farming it! It’s also a Centipede / Jaguar build, to get the most out of Toxic Skin (Replenishing).

That increases your Thorns damage dealt to poisoned enemies by 100%, making it a bit of a no-brainer. This means you’ll want to run Toxic Skin and Scourge for poison potential, and then Rock Splitter, Armored Hide, The Hunter, and Counterattack to round out this build. Once you’ve got your thorns in place, enemies will explode into gory bits, and you can easily make your way through the endgame.

