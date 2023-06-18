Diablo 4 “There was a problem logging in” Error Code 1703: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Performance issues in Diablo 4 have continued as players keep encountering bugs and crashes across all the major platforms - PlayStation, Xbox, as well as PC. While those on PC have been facing the lion’s share of problems thus far, console gamers are not too far behind as PlayStation users are still getting Error Code 1703's pop-up messages when trying to make their way into the RPG title.

Error Code 1703 (Image via Diablo Community)

The error code usually comes with the line “There was a problem logging in” and occurs when you are trying to select the character that you want to log in with. This can occur while you are in the game as well and in the middle of clearing out a dungeon in Sanctuary. These factors make it one of the more annoying issues to deal with on the PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there is no permanent fix for the issue apart from a few temporary workarounds. Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you can do to deal with the “There was a problem logging in” Error Code 1703 in Diablo 4.

Fixing the “There was a problem logging in” Error Code 1703 in Diablo 4 for the PlayStation 5

As mentioned, there are no permanent fixes that can try out to fix the “There was a problem logging in” Error Code 1703 in Diablo 4. However, PlayStation 5 users have a few workarounds that they can use to try and deal with the problem.

1) Restart the game

While rebooting the game might not feel like much of a fix when it comes to this issue, there are many in the community who have found it to be one of the better solutions when dealing with Error Code 1703.

You can force-close Diablo 4 on your PlayStation 5 when the message pops up, and then restart the title to see if the issue occurs again.

2) Check server status

It’s also likely that the issue is from Blizzard’s end. Hence, you will need to check if the servers are facing an issue that is preventing you from enjoying the game. You will be able to do this by following the developer's official Twitter page, which usually updates all performance bugs that the game is facing.

You can also try third-party websites like Downdetector if no pertinent information is available on the Twitter page. If the servers are facing an issue, you will be required to wait it out before trying to log back in.

3) Re-install the game

Re-installing Diablo 4 might seem like a rather drastic step to take for fixing the problem. However, many players have mentioned that by doing so, they were able to weed out a lot of the performance issues that the game was facing on their platforms.

4) Wait for a patch

As Diablo 4 continues to face a fair bit of performance issues like the Account Authentication Error, it’s very likely that Blizzard is aware of all of these problems and will soon ship updates that will deal with the majority of these. If you continue to face Error Code 1703, then you may have to wait for a patch to fix the bug.

