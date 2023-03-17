Diablo 4 “keeps stuttering/lagging” issue on PC: How to stabilize FPS, performance fixes, and more

With Diablo 4’s early access beta period now live, fans of the franchise can finally try out everything that the pre-release version of the game has to offer. Unfortunately, some PC users seem to be running into performance issues with the title, as the RPG seems to be suffering from crashes, stuttering problems, and FPS drops every now and then.

This has significantly compromised the gameplay experience for many within the community, and what makes it even more annoying to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent solutions for the stuttering issue.

Diablo @Diablo

Comment for ⚔️

Retweet for 🏹

Like for

But we both know what you're really here for... 24 hours until #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access begins. What's your class of choice?Comment for ⚔️Retweet for 🏹Like forBut we both know what you're really here for... 24 hours until #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access begins. What's your class of choice?Comment for ⚔️Retweet for 🏹Like for 🔮But we both know what you're really here for... https://t.co/SiQc9bwjWI

As it’s a pre-release build, Blizzard is likely to patch in a fix shortly, but until then, the community must make use of a few temporary workarounds.

Today’s guide will go over how you can potentially fix the stuttering and lag issues in Diablo 4 on PC.

Fixing the Diablo 4 “keeps stuttering/lagging” issue on PC

As mentioned before, Diablo 4's early access is on its beta version and is very likely to have more than one performance issue before Blizzard can fix them through patches.

For the time being, here are a few temporary workarounds that you can try out before the developers officially resolve the problem:

1) Reduce graphics settings

Diablo 4 is yet to be fully optimized for PC. Until that time, you might want to tone down some of the graphical settings that the game has on offer.

While your system might have the recommended (or better) hardware, it’s best to lower some of the settings, such as shadow quality and texture fidelity, to have a smoother gameplay experience during the early access beta.

Blizzard will likely be improving Diablo 4's optimization over the next few months before the RPG’s official launch later this year. For now, it’s best to reduce or disable some of the graphically-intensive features.

2) Checking hardware requirements

Considering that Diablo 4 is slightly hardware-intensive, if you're facing massive FPS drops and stuttering, then it’s likely that you may not have the required hardware to run the game.

Here's what the game requires:

Minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

3) Update your graphics drivers

If your graphics drivers are outdated, you're likely to face a lot of stuttering issues and FPS drops in any modern video game. For the best gaming experience, you must update them to the latest patch. To do so, you can make use of the Nvidia or AMD (depending on your card) desktop application.

Both of these apps will allow you to automatically check for the latest drivers for your specific cards and patch them in. If you wish to do it manually, you'll need to head over to the Nvidia or AMD websites, search for your card, and manually download the latest update.

4) Check your internet connection

These stutters might be happening due to poor internet connectivity. If Diablo 4's servers are working optimally, the issue could potentially be from your end. You can check your connection speed by performing any online speed test or a test on any packet loss website, which will show you how stable your connection is.

5) Disabling VPN and proxy websites

If your connection is still an issue, it’s likely that your VPN and proxy website usage is causing this problem. You can try disabling them before launching the game as they could potentially interfere with the Diablo 4 server connectivity.

Poll : 0 votes