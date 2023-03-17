Diablo 4 “Keeps crashing and Client Lockup” error on PC: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Diablo 4 early access beta seems to be causing some performance issues for players, especially those enjoying the RPG on a PC. The game keeps crashing on their systems, making it quite difficult for them to enjoy the beta release.

Moreover, once Diablo 4 crashes, the Battle.net client locks off the game and shows a message saying it’s not available. As a result, players have to restart both the client and the game to be able to make their way into the beta release of the RPG.

It’s quite an annoying error to deal with, as it takes away one's playtime. Since the early access beta is only live until March 19, 2023, every moment is precious.

Hence, today's guide goes over some of the ways that could help you deal with the crashing and client lockup error in Diablo 4.

Checking for file integrity and other ways to fix “Keeps crashing and Client Lockup” error in Diablo 4

Since this is just the beta version of Diablo 4, there are bound to be performance issues that you face as you try to boot up the game. However, the bug does have a few temporary workarounds that you can implement to try and fix the problem.

1) Upgrading your graphics cards to the latest driver

Updating your GPU to the latest graphics drivers is the first thing you should do when trying to deal with the crashing issue in Diablo 4. Irrespective of whether you are using an AMD or Nvidia card, both have their respective desktop software that will let you automatically detect the latest patch and download it.

You can even download and install it manually by making your way to the Nvidia or AMD website, looking for the card you have, and downloading the latest drivers for it.

Updating your GPU is very likely to deal with the crashing issue for Diablo 4 early access beta.

2) Make Diablo 4 one of the allowed applications on Windows Defender Firewall

The Windows Firewall may block your access to the game and its servers, making it crash while also locking up the Battle.net client.

One way to work around this issue is to open the Firewall & Network Protection from your Windows Security and make your way to the "Allow an App" section through the Firewall option.

You will need to find Diablo 4 here. Click on Change Setting -> Add Another App -> and then add the game to the Exception List.

This is likely to deal with any problems that the game and launcher are facing with Windows Firewall.

3) Check for file integrity

The game might also crash if there are corrupt or broken files in the installation directory. You can fix this issue through the Battle.net client itself by selecting the game, clicking on the cog-like icon, and then going for the Scan and Repair option.

This will automatically launch a program that will go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the ones that may be damaged.

4) Checking for system requirements

It’s also likely that your system does not meet the recommended or minimum requirements for Diablo 4. Here is what the game demands:

Minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

5) Dock a ticket

If all the above methods fail, you might need to dock a ticker with Blizzard Support. Customer Care will then contact you about the bugs that you are encountering with the game.

