Rekkles will reportedly return to Fnatic in the ADC role after 2 years in League of Legends LEC 2023 season

On November 8, 2022, popular insider LEC Wooloo has reported that Rekkles, the star ADC who left Fnatic two years ago, is set to make his return to the team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. He will join the team as the ADC, contrary to initial reports claiming that he might be looking to role-swap as a support.

This is gargantuan news as Rekkles will finally be back in the LEC with a vengeance as he will look to reclaim his throne as the best player in Europe once more. Apart from that, he might also have some personal vendetta against G2 Esportsm who were one of the key reasons behind his inability to compete in the LEC in 2022.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo will return to Fnatic as ad carry (real) [Sources] Bot laner Rekkleswill return to Fnatic as ad carry (real) [Sources] Bot laner Rekkles 🇸🇪 will return to Fnatic as ad carry (real) https://t.co/4gFDBrUOZM

Clearly, Rekkles joining Fnatic also means that Upset will be leaving, though as of now it is unclear on where the latter will join in the upcoming season.

Rekkles joining Fnatic will leave Upset without a team ahead of League of Legends LEC 2023 season

As mentioned, Rekkles will be joining Fnatic as the primary ADC for the team in the League of Legends LEC 2023 season. This is definitely a huge move as Rekkles and Fnatic are sort of two sides of the same coin.

No matter what the situation is, Fnatic and Rekkles end up re-uniting every time, and after the past two years, this will feel even more special. However, this move does create certain problems for Upset, the current ADC of Fnatic.

Upset has been widely regarded as the best western ADC by several League of Legends fans and analysts. He has been quite the performer and was extremely good at Worlds 2022 as well.

Unfortunately, Fnatic are replacing him, but it seems he is yet to find a team. This is because, as of insider news, G2 Esports has Hans Sama, Vitality has Neon, MAD Lions has Carzzy, EXCEL has Patrik, and Fnatic has Rekkles.

Therefore, none of the top teams have a slot remaining in the ADC position. As a result, there is a huge probability that Upset might be forced to move to North America and join a top team that is capable of competing at the highest level.

In any case, coming back to Rekkles, Fnatic fans will be quite ecstatic as of now. He has been extremely outspoken about the mistreatment that he received during his time at G2 Esports back in 2021.

His buyout was so high that he failed to find a team when G2 Esports decided to relieve him in 2022. He was forced to join Karmine Corp and has since been trying to find a way back into League of Legends LEC.

Rekkles has said that G2 Esports was a mistake that he made, and that the organization is problematic when it comes to the treatment of players. Therefore, now that he is free and back to his original home, it might be time when Rekkles looks to get back to the top once again.

It is vital to remember that Rekkles was part of the Fnatic squad that reached the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2018. Hence, this reunion will feel extremely special as he looks to rebuild his legacy once more in the LEC.

Poll : 0 votes