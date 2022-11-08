League of Legends pre-season 2023: Starting Date, expected changes, and more

League of Legends' season 12 is about to come to an end, which means that the 2023 pre-season is not very far away from release. As always, it is another brand new year for the game, featuring new updates, items, and a lot of gameplay changes.

Hence, in this article, the release date for pre-season 2023 along with most of the changes that are expected from the same have been discussed in brief. A brand new season in League of Legends means that fans are once again thrown into the sea.

The number of features that are being added will take some getting used to as several players eagerly awaited the same since the changes were officially announced.

Brief discussion of all changes coming alongside League of Legends pre-season 2023

League of Legends pre-season 2023 is set to release sometime around November 16, 2022. Season 12 ranked mode is set to end on November 14 of this year, which pretty much confirms the release date for Season 13.

Here's a look at the expected changes for pre-season 2023.

1.Chemtech Drake returns

Chemtech Drake update (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends pre-season 2023 is set to witness the return of Chemtech Drake, which was permanently banned at the beginning of Season 12 after complaints from fans.

However, the developers have now made a few changes to Chemtech Drake and are bringing it back once more. Chemtech Drake, in its reworked state, offers Tenacity and Heal/Shield when slain. Once its soul is claimed, players gain a damage buff when their health is low.

Aside from that, Chemtech Soul has made a lot of interesting changes to the map. It appears that Blast Cone, Honey Fruit, and Scryer's Bloom will mutate and provide some enhanced effects when in control of the Chemtech Soul.

2. Jungle changes

Jungle pets (Image via Riot Games)

The jungle role is once more set to receive a series of changes that will probably have a huge impact on the meta in League of Legends pre-season 2023. As mentioned by the developers, Junglers will now have a special item from the upcoming season called pets.

A total of 3 pets will be added to the game, each providing certain benefits. The pets and their benefits are as follows:

Noxian Embercat: This pet will help Junglers play aggressively and provide bonus damage to players

Ixtali Ixamander: The pet will provide shields and help players act like a tank champion

Ionian Cloudleaper: This pet will be useful for those Junglers who love to roam and gank other lanes.

Therefore, each League of Legends player will have a variety of options when it comes to what route to follow.

3. Quality of life changes

Jungle pathing indicators (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends pre-season 2023 will feature quite a few changes for new players. The changes are as follows:

Leash Range Indicators will now allow players to understand how many camp monsters can be pulled before they reset

Jungle pathing indicators will assist new players to understand which camps to prioritize for a particular champion for maximum efficiency

Ally ward timers will now be visible on the map to keep track of their expiry

Players will now have recommendations for runes and summoner's spells for every champion in the game

Players will also get recommendations for ability leveling in order to ensure that the transition between early, mid and late-game happens smoothly

Objective voting is being introduced that will work similarly to surrender votes in order to get the whole team on one page with regard to neutral objective control

These changes look quite good and will be extremely friendly for newer players, making League of Legends much more accessible.

4. Lane changes

Toplane experience gains are being changed (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends pre-season 2023 will have quite a few changes in the laning phase. The changes are as follows:

Solo lanes will have a 95% experience multiplier

Duo lanes will have a 22% experience multiplier from pre-season 2023 (currently it is 24.73%)

All midlane minions will now provide 1 less gold until the clock hits 14 minutes.

These lane changes are meant to improve the experience for toplane players in League of Legends. However, it significantly affects the botlane and midlane experience.

5. Items

Pre-season 2023 will have a series of item changes to improve gameplay (Image via Riot Games)

Lastly, League of Legends pre-season 2023 will introduce a variety of new items in the game. A total of five new mythic items are being added, while some of the legendary items are also getting updated.

All major item changes that are coming to the game have been listed in the link provided here.

