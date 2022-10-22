Riot Games is set to release a prestige version for one of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 champion skins

Riot Games collaborates with the winner of the coveted League of Legends World Championship on an annual basis and releases five skins under the name of the champion team. However, up until now, all the World Championships skins have belonged to the Epic rarity.

As it happens, for the winners of League of Legends Worlds 2022 and beyond, Riot Games will also develop a prestige version for one of the skins. This is an interesting addition and will be something extra to obtain when fans gear up to buy the skins of the winning team.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Riot will be creating a Prestige version of one of the 2022 World Champion team skins next year alongside a team ward skin lolesports.com/article/announ… Riot will be creating a Prestige version of one of the 2022 World Champion team skins next year alongside a team ward skin lolesports.com/article/announ… https://t.co/yEPFIwqtsp

The World Championships skins are more than just cosmetics. They are a mark of excellence, and the name of the team that achieves the impossible gets etched in the history of League of Legends for time immemorial. Therefore, the introduction of a prestige version will simply enhance the legacy of the winning team even more.

Details about the prestige version of the League of Legends World Championship skin set

As mentioned previously, every year Riot Games releases five skins under the name of the team that lifts the League of Legends World Championship trophy. An example would be the EDG skins that were added to the game somewhere around May 2022.

These skins were introduced in order to commemorate EDG, who won Worlds 2021. The skins are unique as they feature the color shade of the team, the name of the team, and the names of the players. In fact, the champions for whom the skins get released are also selected by the players.

David Szajnuk @ Worlds 2022 @DSzajnuk



Hoping this goes to the MVP specifically



lolesports.com/article/announ… The winner of this year's World Championship not only gets their own skins next year, but one player will get a prestige version of their skin!Hoping this goes to the MVP specifically The winner of this year's World Championship not only gets their own skins next year, but one player will get a prestige version of their skin!Hoping this goes to the MVP specifically lolesports.com/article/announ…

Several years from now, when new players pick up League of Legends, they will get to know about the teams and players that won the coveted Worlds trophy previously.

This time around, Riot Games will introduce introducing a prestige edition for one of the World Championship skins. Unfortunately, there has been no information regarding how the skin that receives the prestige version will be chosen. It is possible that the player who is the MVP (most valued player) from the winning team will be allowed to choose.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Also to be clear this will be a Mythic Essence Prestige skin, not an event pass Also to be clear this will be a Mythic Essence Prestige skin, not an event pass

In case players aren't aware, prestige skins are special variants of normal skins. These skins have different splash art, a gold and white color palette, and cannot be bought using Riot Points (the primary currency used to buy skins).

Prestige skins can only be purchased using Mythic Essence, which is a rare currency obtained through events and chests. Apart from that, Riot Games will also include wards, signature icons, summoner borders, and champion chromas.

Fans can expect the release of the Worlds 2022 skins, along with the prestige version, sometime around the second quarter of 2023.

