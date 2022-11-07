League of Legends Arcane is set to celebrate one-year anniversary with music remix, drops and other goodies

League of Legends' world-famous animated show Arcane is set to complete its one-year anniversary in November of this year. As such, the developers have recently released a Tweet saying that they would like to release a music remix, perform an interactive session on Reddit with the creators and release some drops to celebrate the same.

The tweet is a bit unclear as most of the details are titled "REDACTED", but an estimate can be made on what to expect. Obviously, fans should not get their hopes up for a season 2 trailer as the tweet has made no mention regarding the same.

Arcane @arcaneshow On our one year anniversary, we want to take a moment to thank you, the fans. We have a lot of fun in store for you so be sure to save the dates! #ArcaneAnniversary On our one year anniversary, we want to take a moment to thank you, the fans. We have a lot of fun in store for you so be sure to save the dates! #ArcaneAnniversary https://t.co/twpxAUktzu

If a season 2 trailer or teaser is released, that will come as a major surprise, though the chances of that happening are very slim.

Details regarding the upcoming one-year celebration for League of Legends Arcane

As mentioned previously, November 2022 will mark the first anniversary of the hit animated Netflix series Arcane. The show is often considered one of the best-animated shows ever made on television and has managed to garner overwhelmingly positive reviews from both fans as well as experts.

In fact, such was the hype that ever since Arcane aired its final episode, fans have been eagerly waiting for a second season. Even though that has been confirmed, there is no proper information on its release date.

However, on November 7, 2022, the developers of Arcane put up a Twitter post claiming that they will carry out a small celebration focused on celebrating the first anniversary of the worldwide phenomenon. The anniversary will take place on four different dates in the month of November.

The specifications for the anniversary are as follows:

November 8, 2022

Reddit AMA with Arcane creators

November 9, 2022

[REDACTED] Drop

November 16, 2022

Rocklove Jewelry x Arcane Drop

November 17, 2022

[REDACTED] REMIX

Amongst these, the first one is pretty clear as fans will get to interact with the developers of League of Legends Arcane for a Q&A. The entire session will take place on Reddit, though the channel for the same has not been clarified as of yet. It will probably take place in the League of Legends Arcane subreddit.

The second one simply says drop, though the rest of the information has been held back. This is definitely related to some merchandise, as it is quite improbable that League of Legends will provide something in-game. This is because last year before Arcane's release, Riot Games had already provided free skins for Jayce, Caitlyn, Jinx, and Vi.

Arcane @arcaneshow



Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎.Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad , and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎.Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. https://t.co/xFNWt4eNc7

All those skins have an Arcane theme, which means any form of in-game rewards is definitely out of the question. The third one is related to jewelry that will also have links to drops, which sounds like merchandise that League of Legends players can obtain.

In fact, both these drop sections sound like giveaways by the developers. It is possible that lucky winners will be chosen for some exclusive merchandise through a lottery.

Lastly, it says Remix, which is clearly the release of a different version of Arcane's music. It is possible that this Remix version will provide a different outlook to the old songs and it is unlikely that the developers will release any new songs after a whole year since the release of the show.

In any case, fans will receive more information on these mysterious rewards as soon as the reveal dates for the same approach.

Poll : 0 votes